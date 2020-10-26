HCA Healthcare Shares Are Volatile on Mixed Q3 Results - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

HCA Healthcare Shares Are Volatile on Mixed Q3 Results

HCA Healthcare reported mixed third-quarter results after pre-reporting strong revenue two weeks ago.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of healthcare services company HCA Healthcare  (HCA) - Get Report were volatile Monday after the company reported its third-quarter results that missed analyst estimates. 

The Nashville-based company reported third-quarter revenue of $13.31 billion, a 4.9% year over year increase, on net income of $688 million, or $1.95 per share. Analysts were expecting revenue of $12.9 billion on earnings of $2.32. 

Two weeks ago, the company's stock jumped after it pre-reported revenue expectations for the third quarter, however, that stock run-up is being challenged Monday with the company's earnings miss.

"As the initial immediacy of the emergency has passed, and with more information, and more experience managing our operations during the pandemic, we believe returning these taxpayer dollars is appropriate and the socially responsible thing to do," Sam Hazen, CEO, said in a statement when the company pre-reported. 

The company also announced that it was able to return, or repay early, all of its share of the Provider Relief Fund distributions of about $1.6 billion and roughly $4.4 billion in Medicare accelerated payments.

HCA reported income before income taxes of $950 million, down from $979 million a year ago, reflecting a reversal of $822 million in government stimulus income recorded in the second quarter of 2020 related to general distribution funds under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Hazen added that "we greatly appreciate the CARES Act funding and the policymakers who fought hard to ensure hospitals would have the essential resources during the pandemic."

After the company started the day trading down more than 3%, HCA recovered to climb 0.14% to $136.78 Monday morning. 

AMD Shares Higher for Ninth Straight Day; Chipmaker Unveils New CPU Deals
INVESTING

Can AMD Break Out on Earnings? Here's the Trade

Snap Blew It, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

Snap Gets Price Target Boost to $52 at Guggenheim

Dow Futures Lead
MARKETS

Dow Sinks 700 Points on Covid-19 Surge and Stimulus Pessimism

Managers in Hong Kong and China using various ways to communicate, including video conferencing software Zoom, WeChat, Skype for Business and WhatsApp. Photo: Shutterstock
INVESTING

Zoom Video Introduces End-to-End Encryption Product

Facebook Lead
INVESTING

Facebook Cloud Platform Enables Users to Play Streamed Games

Where in the World Are Apple's Sleek New AirPods?
INVESTING

Apple Next Year Will Launch Remodeled AirPods

Boeing's CEO Is Bullish on Defense Spending
INVESTING

Boeing Defense Unit to Be Sanctioned by China Over Taiwan Arms Sales

AstraZeneca's Big Bet on Oncology May Finally Pay Off
INVESTING

AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine On Track for Possible Year-End Rollout