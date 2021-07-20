HCA Healthcare Tops Estimates and Raises Estimates in Rebound

Shares of HCA Healthcare (HCA) - Get Report jumped on Tuesday after the hospital and health-care-center operator reported second-quarter results that topped estimates amid a recovery from the pandemic slowdown.

The Nashville company reported second-quarter earnings of $4.36 a share on revenue of $14.44 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of $3.16 a share on revenue of $13.61 billion.

"With the effects of the pandemic moderating in the second quarter," demand for healthcare services rebounded strongly, Chief Executive Sam Hazen said in a statement.

Shares of HCA Healthcare at last check jumped 13% to $246.90. On Tuesday the stock touched a 52-week high $249.58, up 15%.

The company also revised its full year guidance. GAAP earnings per share are now estimated at $16.30 to $17.10 a share, compared with its previous view of $13.30 to $14.30 a share.

Full-year revenue should reach $57 billion to $58 billion. HCA Healthcare previously had pegged full-year revenue at $54.5 billion to $55 billion.

Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of $14.12 a share on revenue of $55.33 billion.

At June 30, HCA operated 187 hospitals and 2,000 care sites, including surgery centers, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent-care centers and physician clinics, in 20 U.S. states and the U.K.