TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Bitcoin and Crypto Stocks, Ardelyx, Bezos in Space – On Tuesday
Bitcoin and Crypto Stocks, Ardelyx, Bezos in Space – On Tuesday
Publish date:

HCA Healthcare Tops Estimates and Raises Estimates in Rebound

HCA Healthcare topped analysts' second-quarter estimates and raised its full-year guidance.
Author:

Shares of HCA Healthcare (HCA) - Get Report jumped on Tuesday after the hospital and health-care-center operator reported second-quarter results that topped estimates amid a recovery from the pandemic slowdown. 

The Nashville company reported second-quarter earnings of $4.36 a share on revenue of $14.44 billion. 

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of $3.16 a share on revenue of $13.61 billion. 

"With the effects of the pandemic moderating in the second quarter," demand for healthcare services rebounded strongly, Chief Executive Sam Hazen said in a statement.

TST Recommends

Shares of HCA Healthcare at last check jumped 13% to $246.90. On Tuesday the stock touched a 52-week high $249.58, up 15%.

The company also revised its full year guidance. GAAP earnings per share are now estimated at $16.30 to $17.10 a share, compared with its previous view of $13.30 to $14.30 a share. 

Full-year revenue should reach $57 billion to $58 billion. HCA Healthcare previously had pegged full-year revenue at $54.5 billion to $55 billion.

Analysts were expecting the company to report earnings of $14.12 a share on revenue of $55.33 billion. 

At June 30, HCA operated 187 hospitals and 2,000 care sites, including surgery centers, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent-care centers and physician clinics, in 20 U.S. states and the U.K.

Hong Kong Stocks Slide As Virus Fears Roil Markets While China Dents Hopes For Policy Easing
MARKETS

Dow Jumps 580 Points and Stocks Recoup Losses as Investors Buy the Dips

nasdaq
INVESTING

Nasdaq Inc. Shares Rise on Plan to Spin Out Private Market

The Best Small Business Lender Is Square, Jim Cramer Says
INVESTING

Square Launches Square Banking for Small Business Owners

What to Look for When Philip Morris (PM) Posts Q3 Earnings
INVESTING

Philip Morris Lower After Guidance Trails Expectations

No More Tears for Johnson & Johnson?
INVESTING

Johnson & Johnson, 3 Drug Distributors Near $26B Opioid Accord

O2 Webinar_CLIPStill002
INVESTING

Peloton Shifts Into High Gear on UnitedHealth Plan

Nike Lead
INVESTING

Nike Suppliers Cut Output in Vietnam Due to COVID Rules

Affected United Airlines crews have been given the opportunity to work in the United States, depending on their eligibility to work there. Photo: Handout
INVESTING

Buy-the-Dip Candidates: Virgin Galactic, United Airlines, Royal Caribbean