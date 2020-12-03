HBO Max to Stream Warner Bros. Theatrical Releases in 2021

HBO Max will stream Warner Bros. films during the first month of theatrical release in 2021.

Theater stocks were falling Thursday after AT&T's (T) - Get Report Warner Bros. Picture Group said it would release all its new films on its HBO Max streaming platform concurrently with theater releases in 2021.

HBO Max subscribers will get an exclusive one-month access period for new releases as part of the company's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Once the month is over, the films will finish their theatrical runs after leaving the streaming service.

"No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do," said WarnerMedia Studios CEO Ann Sarnoff in a statement.

"We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.”

Shares of Cinemark (CNK) - Get Report dropped 22% to $13.28 at last check while AMC Entertainment fell 17% to $3.61 per share.

Warner expects to use the plan for one year, for a slate of movies that includes "Matrix 4," "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Mortal Kombat," "Space Jam" and others.

Theaters are still not allowed to operate in some parts of the country as part of lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. A slate of films have already been released exclusively via streaming services.

"Our content is extremely valuable, unless it’s sitting on a shelf not being seen by anyone. We believe this approach serves our fans, supports exhibitors and filmmakers, and enhances the HBO Max experience, creating value for all," Sarnoff said.

All films will be available in 4K Ultra HD and HDR on HBO Max as well as theatrically during the films' run.