HBO Max Pulls 'Gone With the Wind' Over Racist Depictions

The film will return after the company places an 'explanation and denouncement' of the racial tropes in the film.

AT&T's (T) - Get Report HBO Max streaming service announced that it is temporarily pulling the film "Gone With the Wind" from its platform over concerns about the depiction of race and race relations in the 1939 film.

HBO Max says that the film, which won 10 Oscars and remains the highest-grossing movie of all time when adjusted for inflation, was "a product of its time" and depicted "ethnic and racial prejudices" that "were wrong then and are wrong today."

The film was based on a novel by Margaret Mitchell that depicts slave characters in the south who remain loyal to their former owners after slavery's abolition.

"Gone With the Wind" was dissected in an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times on Monday by John Ridley, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of the film "12 Years a Slave." In the op-ed, Ridley petitioned HBO Max to temporarily remove "Gone With the Wind" from its library.

"It is a film that, as part of the narrative of the 'Lost Cause,' romanticizes the Confederacy in a way that continues to give legitimacy to the notion that the secessionist movement was something more, or better, or more noble than what it was -- a bloody insurrection to maintain the 'right' to own, sell and buy human beings," wrote Ridley.

HBO Max said that the film will return to the platform with "an explanation and a denouncement" of its "racist depictions."

The company did say that the film would be shown "as it was originally created" upon its return, with a spokesperson adding "to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed."

HBO Max was launched at the end of May into an already crowded field of streaming video services that include Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime and Apple TV+.

AT&T shares were down 1.3% to $32.20 in early market trading Wednesday.