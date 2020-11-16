HBO Max Is Coming to Amazon Fire TV and Fire Tablets

HBO Max will be available on Amazon Fire TV streaming devices and tablets, beginning Tuesday.

The popular streaming platform HBO Max will be available on Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report Fire TV streaming devices, Fire TV Edition smart TVs, and Fire Tablets starting Tuesday, parent WarnerMedia said in a statement.

HBO Max is the direct-to-consumer streaming offering of the WarnerMedia division of AT&T. (T) - Get Report With 10,000 hours of premium content, the HBO Max platform features the brands HBO, Warner Bros., DC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others.

HBO subscribers will be able to log into the HBO Max app at no additional cost through Amazon Prime Video Channels by using their Amazon login credentials.

Fire TV and Fire tablets users will be able to login to HBO Max app by using their current HBO credentials, while new users can subscribe to HBO Max directly through the app.

HBO Max will be compatible with the entire Fire TV lineup including all the new Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Stick Lite.

WarnerMedia aims to make HBO Max available across all devices, Tony Goncalves, head of sales and distribution for WarnerMedia, in a statement. Fire TV, he said, is a favorite among customers.”

Amazon has been working with HBO to bring its content to Fire TV and enable users to use features such as search integration, Alexa, and personalized recommendations, according to Marc Whitten, vice president of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services.

Last week, WarnerMedia reportedly began laying off employees in a move that is expected to eliminate thousands of jobs.

The layoffs are part of a plan to restructure its business around HBO Max. More than 1,000 employees will lose their jobs, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The number could approach 2,000 of the company's 25,000 employees, the paper reported.