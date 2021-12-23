Hawkish Fed And First Female President: Some Of Doug Kass's Wildest Predictions For 2022

"'Slugflation' (sluggish growth and sustained inflation), a distant cousin to 'stagflation,' becomes a feature and commonly used term in 2022," hedge fund manager Doug Kass writes for RealMoney.

Sky-high inflation? Major losses for Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk? While the last two years have turned many away from trying to predict anything, these are some of the things that hedge fund manager Doug Kass is expecting to take place in 2022.

Stressing that they are not "forecasts" but funny financial "events that have a better than 50% chance of occurrence," Kass wrote for TheStreet's RealMoney in his annual list of 15 biggest market surprises that the coming year can bring.

Musk and Bezos Lose Big Money

One such prediction is that both Amazon ( (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report)'s Jeff Bezos and Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report)'s Elon Musk will suffer monumental losses to themselves and their companies — but still, naturally, remain at the top of the world's richest men.

"Amazon runs into trouble with higher labor and shipping costs, declining ad sales and slowing demand for AWS," Kass writes. "Elon Musk over celebrates being named Time's "Person of the Year" and winds up hospitalized after a drug overdose."

"Slugflation" Is Coming

Another prediction is monumental inflation — a high of nearly 8% by February — turning Federal Reserve head Jerome Powell hawkish too late.

"'Slugflation' (sluggish growth and sustained inflation), a distant cousin to 'stagflation,' becomes a feature and commonly used term in 2022," Kass writes, adding that reopening could push oil to over $110 a barrel.

M&A On the Rise

Along with M&A sprees by the likes of Apple ( (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report) and Berkshire Hathaway ( (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report), Kass predicts "innovation stocks that performed poorly in 2021, all but collapse in 2022" while a slowing economy affects everything from cryptocurrency to Meta ( (MVRS) - Get Meta Report), Amazon ( (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report) and Google ( (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report).

"Later in the year, with the economy slowing in response to higher inflation and the Fed tightening more aggressively than anticipated, a full bear market ensues - taking the S&P down 30% from its early-year highs," Kass writes.

A New President?

But the biggest surprise of all, Kass argues, will come from both former President Donald Trump and current President Joseph Biden — both will suffer from health crises that, in Biden's case, will lead to VP Kamala Harris becoming the first country's first female president.

"Both Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping immediately put Harris to the test with a series of foreign policy crises - and she proves to be not up to the task," Kass writes.

