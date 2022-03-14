Have You Signed Up For TheStreet's 3 New Newsletters? Here's Why You Should.

We at TheStreet are always looking for the best ways to deliver you the financial news you care about, so what better way than a newsletter roundup of the stocks you're most interested in right to your inbox?

Tech Stocks Roundup provides key insight into the hottest technology stocks from our experts; Electric Vehicle Checkpoint plugs its readers into the stocks dominating the EV space with opportunities for portfolio growth amid the electrification era; and Lift Off will provide tips for investing in cryptocurrency, meme stocks, Robinhood, and more.

Tech Stocks Roundup

Are you in the tech stocks bubble? Are you wondering how the newest technology trends, product releases from Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, metaverse innovations by (MVRS) - Get Meta Report, and partnerships, like those recently made by Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, are affecting the tech stocks you're investing in?

Every Tuesday we’ll send you tech stock buying ideas, give you exclusive advice from top investing experts, and tell you about the need-to-know big tech trends.

This newsletter has everything from updates on the latest companies entering the metaverse to news on the latest product announcements and how they’ll affect market shares.

Tech stocks are a cornerstone of the stock market, so let us deliver all of the weekly news related to those companies to your inbox for you.

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint

Are you wondering what Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report Elon Musk recently tweeted? Do you have any EV stocks in your portfolio yet?

Every Thursday we’ll send you EV stock buying ideas, keep you plugged into tips from top investing experts, and tell you about the hottest need-to-know EV launches.

This newsletter has everything from updates on how the semiconductor shortage is affecting the EV market to news connected to the electrification wars between top carmakers like Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, EV sales jumped 72% year-over-year to a record 147,799 units. And, the EV market share last quarter was 4.5%, also a record high for the segment. EV popularity is growing, and almost half a million people bought an EV in 2021. "There is no doubt we are in the electrified-vehicle decade, and our Cox Automotive experts forecast even further growth of electrified vehicles in the years ahead," said Matt Degen, editor for Kelley Blue Book.

So, if you haven't bought into EVs yet, now is the time -- and, this email newsletter can help guide you.

Lift Off

Are you new to investing? Are you dipping your feet into the crypto or NFT pool but aren't sure where to start? Did you just join Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A Report or Coinbase (COIN) but have no idea what you are doing?

Every Friday we’ll help guide you on your journey as you enter the new frontier of investing with crypto, meme stocks, and social media influence at the forefront of the market.

In this newsletter, we’ll send you stock buying ideas, provide advice from top investing experts, tell you about the need-to-know trends, and give you insight on how to get started if you’re new to personal investing. And, we'll throw in some other fun, interesting and weird news that may wow you every week.

This newsletter has everything from how to best plan your ideal portfolio strategy to the most-watched TikToks.

