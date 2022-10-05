The toy company is expanding its reach with some help from an unexpected celebrity.

Toy company Hasbro (HAS) has seen some very exciting growth this year thanks to some rather unconventional game sources. Thanks to its subsidiary Wizards of the Coast (WotC), a once-indie company Hasbro purchased in 1999 that founded the long-running card game "Magic: The Gathering," the company brought in more than $100 million across multiple platforms last year.

Since the purchase of WotC, "Magic: The Gathering" has become one of Hasbro's most profitable games along with longtime classic "Monopoly." WotC specializes in immensely popular tabletop roleplaying games like "Dungeons & Dragons" and the "Pokémon" Trading Card Game.

Their claim to fame, 'Dungeons & Dragons', has given way to its own economy of live-streaming game play. Celebrities like Will Friedle and Deborah Ann Woll are guest stars on lucrative entertainment shows like 'Critical Role', which feature voice actors and guests playing their D&D campaigns live.

Now, money-maker 'Magic: The Gathering' has a celebrity collaboration of its own that's sure to bring more next-generation players to the Hasbro table.

Hasbro's Newest Celebrity Collaboration

'Magic: The Gathering' has just announced a new drop in collaboration with the famous hip-hop artist Post Malone, a longtime game-player himself. The company will drop a set of cards designed with input from the beloved musical artist, and was announced at Hasbro’s Investor Day celebration earlier this year.

Artwork and specs for the what kinds of cards the set will include have yet to be revealed, but fans of the game and the artist are eagerly awaiting any reveals. Magic produces series of promotional limited-edition playing cards through an online storefront called 'Secret Lair'. In the past, the company has released cards from popular intellectual properties like AMC's (AMC) "The Walking Dead", Netflix's (NFLX) 'Stranger Things', popular video game 'Fortnite', and now Post Malone.

This isn't the first time that Post Malone has shared his love for the 'Magic' card game. In July, the rapper hosted a tournament where he played the game with fans. The winner was awarded $100,000 -- and bragging rights for beating Postie, of course.

Hasbro Leans Into Creative Cross-Branding

WotC is looking to continue its impressive growth streak by adding more playable cards from other lucrative franchises to its deck. Its series of cards titled "Universes Beyond" features new cards from outside of the fantasy game's own universe.

Popular franchises like "Doctor Who", "Street Fighter", and "Final Fantasy" now have their own line of playable cards that fit nicely into a game of 'Magic'. The company hasn't yet said how exactly the cards will fit into game play, or even when the cards will be released. But the presence of brand new cards with favorite characters from across multiple fandoms is sure to delight long-time collectors in the Hasbro game space. And who knows how many new fans will come to the table now that their favorite show or musician is in play?