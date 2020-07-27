Hasbro Tops Q2 Earnings Forecast, But Revenues Slump; Sees 'Good' Holiday Season After Q3 Recovery

Hasbro said gaming revenues were the lone bright spot in its second quarter earnings report, although the toymaker did manage to top analysts' forecasts with a bottom line of 25 cents per share.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Monday and said a third quarter recovery could set up a 'good' holiday season for the toy industry later this year.

Hasbro said profits for the three months ending in June were pegged at 25 cents per share, down 68% from last year but 2 cents ahead of the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, Hasbro said, fell 12.6% to $860.3 million, and missed analysts' forecasts of a $994.6 million tally.

"The second quarter was much as we expected: strong point of sale for Hasbro brands countered by a very challenging revenue period due to global closures in our supply chain, across retailers as well as in entertainment production," said CEO Brian Goldner. "We believe the outlook improves from here. Consumers - children, families, fans and audiences - are relying on Hasbro brands and stories to connect and entertain themselves throughout this period."

"While the full-year COVID-19 impact geographically remains unpredictable, as stores reopen and we begin to return to production for entertainment we expect the environment to improve in the third quarter and set us up to execute a good holiday season," he added. "We have a strong entertainment lineup for 2021, through internally developed as well as third-party entertainment. We will also begin to see a greater benefit of synergies from the acquisition of eOne as we remain on track to deliver against our plan of $130 million in synergies by year-end 2022."

Hasbro shares were 3.2% lower in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $75.11 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date decline to around 29%.