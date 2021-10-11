October 11, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
How Retailers Are Stocking Up for a Bigger Holiday Season
How Retailers Are Stocking Up for a Bigger Holiday Season
Publish date:

Hasbro Stock Drops As CEO Takes Medical Leave Ahead of Holiday Quarter

Hasbro stock traded lower after the toy maker said CEO Brian Goldner will take a leave of absence while the company battles supply-chain issues ahead of the holiday season.
Author:

Hasbro  (HAS) - Get Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Report shares traded lower Monday after the toymaker said CEO Brian Goldner, who was treated for prostate cancer in 2014, will take a medical leave of absence.

Hasbro referred to Goldner’s disclosure in August 2020 that he was undergoing continued medical care following treatment for cancer in 2014.

Goldner's temporary departure comes as Hasbro battles industry-wide supply-chain issues to ensure its toys hit store shelves in time for the pivotal holiday season. Rich Stoddart, a lead independent director on Hasbro’s board, will serve as interim CEO effective immediately, the company said in a statement Sunday.

"I am humbled to step in as Interim CEO and lead the company as it continues to execute the Brand Blueprint strategy, while Brian takes time to focus on his health. Hasbro has the most creative teams across the consumer products, digital gaming and entertainment businesses, and there’s no limit to what we can accomplish together," said Stoddart in a statement.

TheStreet Recommends

Hasbro shares were marked 0.8% lower in early trading Monday to change hands at $89.30 each, a move that would nudge the stock's year-to-date decline to around 4.5%.

In July, Hasbro posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings with its recent focus on digital gaming and entertainment continued to add to the toymaker's top and bottom lines.

Entertainment revenues, which include its popular Peppa Pig franchise, were up 47% to $226.7 million, Hasbro said, while its traditional consumer products revenues were up 33% at $689.2 million. Wizards of the Coast & Digital gaming sales rose fourfold to $406.3 million, Hasbro said.

Hasbro CEO Goldner has said the toymaker is 'on track to our target of double-digit revenue growth for the full-year' following a Wall Street-beating second quarter.

Goldner joined Hasbro in 2000 and became CEO in May 2008. He led the $4 billion acquisition of Entertainment One in 2019, making a big bet on entertainment aimed at young children, and signed deals to cement Hasbro’s hold on Star Wars, Marvel and Disney characters, The Wall Street Journal reported.

US Steel Surges After Smaller-Than-Expected Q3 Loss on Solid Flat Rolled Demand
MARKETS

US Steel Stock Spikes As Energy Costs Hit European Rivals; Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs Jump

How Will Emerson Electric (EMR) Stock React to Q3 Results?
MARKETS

Emerson Electric Plans $11 Billion Software Division Merger With Aspen Tech

NYSE Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Edge Lower, Oil Extends Surge, As Markets Face Inflation Fears Ahead of Q3 Earnings

Jim Cramer on Southwest: This Is the Chance to Buy Warren Buffett's Airline
INVESTING

Southwest Airlines Stock Slumps After Weekend Flight Cancellation Chaos

Starbucks Lead
INVESTING

Starbucks Stock Gains On 'Buy' Ratings From Deutsche Bank, Bank of America

Southwest Plane
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Monday - Southwest Airlines, Alibaba, Robinhood

28 fire almeda oregon sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Do You Have a Financial Emergency Kit?

210924Crypto_1600x900
Sponsored Story

For Crypto Traders, A Signal to Watch and a New Way to Trade