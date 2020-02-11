Hasbro Jumps on Earnings Beat Driven by 'Frozen 2' and 'Spider-Man'

Hasbro jumps on better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, driven by sales of its 'Frozen 2,' 'Avengers' and 'Spider-Man' franchised toys, dolls and games.

Shares of Hasbro (HAS) - Get Report jumped on Tuesday after the toy and game company posted earnings that blew past analysts’ forecasts amid an exceptionally strong holiday season driven by sales of its "Frozen 2," "Avengers" and "Spider-Man" franchised toys and dolls.

The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company posted fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $164.8 million, or $1.24 a share, below the $169.6 million, or $1.33 a share it earned in the fourth quarter of 2018 but well past analysts’ estimates of 90 cents a share.

Total sales rose 3% to $1.43 billion from $1.39 billion a year-ago though a tad below the $1.44 billion expected by analysts. Sales in the U.S. and Canada rose by 3%, which was partially offset by a 1% decline in international markets.

The big winner for Hasbro came from its brand revenue, which surged 24% to $1.22 billion on strong sales of its line of Disney's (DIS) - Get Report "Frozen 2" products, along with increases in its products for Marvel's "Avengers," "Spider-Man" and "Star Wars" franchises.

That was offset by a 1% drop in sales of its more traditional game and franchise titles, including Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony, Baby Alive and Transformers, as well as a 10% drop in gaming revenue – even as sales of classics like Dungeons and Dragons continued to perform well, the company said.

Emerging brands revenue, which includes sales of Power Rangers, Playskool, Mr. Potato Head and other Hasbro-made and franchised products, increased 5%.

Hasbro did say its acquisition of Entertainment One in the first quarter of 2020 did impact its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results, which “do not include the results of eOne, but were impacted by eOne acquisition financing, foreign exchange hedges and other activities.”

Shares of Hasbro were up 5.05%, or $5.10 a share, at $106 in premarket trading.