Toymaker Hasbro Earnings Hurt by Closing of Retail Stores

Hasbro, (HAS) - Get Report the maker of board games and toys like Monopoly, Transformers and Play-Doh, reported first-quarter earnings that fell short of analyst expectations.

Hasbro's stock at last check dropped 5.9% to $73.30.

The Pawtucket, R.I., company reported adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents for the quarter. The figure was below the 66-cent estimate of analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue jumped to $1.11 billion from $732.5 billion in the year-earlier period. The latest figure fell short, however, of the $1.15 billion estimate of analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Hasbro also withdrew its guidance for its full-year 2020 earnings and revenue, citing the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the covid-19 epidemic.

In a bright spot, Hasbro noted strong demand for its games and toys amid the various coronavirus lockdowns, but also warned that second-quarter earnings and revenue were likely to fall on a year-over-year basis.

The shutdown of retail stores and "countrywide restrictions" hit home particularly hard toward the end of the first quarter, the company noted in a statement.

"The ultimate impact of covid-19 will vary depending on how long it takes to reopen markets around the world," said Deborah Thomas, Hasbro's chief financial officer, in a statement.