Toymaker Hasbro Earnings Hurt by Closing of Retail Stores

While demand for Hasbro's toys and games has been strong amid the lockdown, the closing of retail stores bit into earnings and revenue.
Hasbro,  (HAS) - Get Report the maker of board games and toys like Monopoly, Transformers and Play-Doh, reported first-quarter earnings that fell short of analyst expectations.

Hasbro's stock at last check dropped 5.9% to $73.30. 

The Pawtucket, R.I., company reported adjusted earnings per share of 57 cents for the quarter. The figure was below the 66-cent estimate of analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue jumped to $1.11 billion from $732.5 billion in the year-earlier period. The latest figure fell short, however, of the $1.15 billion estimate of analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Hasbro also withdrew its guidance for its full-year 2020 earnings and revenue, citing the uncertainty surrounding the impact of the covid-19 epidemic.

In a bright spot, Hasbro noted strong demand for its games and toys amid the various coronavirus lockdowns, but also warned that second-quarter earnings and revenue were likely to fall on a year-over-year basis.

The shutdown of retail stores and "countrywide restrictions" hit home particularly hard toward the end of the first quarter, the company noted in a statement.

"The ultimate impact of covid-19 will vary depending on how long it takes to reopen markets around the world," said Deborah Thomas, Hasbro's chief financial officer, in a statement.