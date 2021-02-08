TheStreet
Hasbro, Zomedica, Cubic, Disney - Monday's Premarket Movers

Stocks moving in premarket trading Monday include Hasbro, Take-Two, Zomedica and Wynn.
Author:
Publish date:

Stock futures were higher Monday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen endorsed a massive stimulus package.

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.

1. Hasbro HAS | Up 1.15%

Shares of Hasbro  (HAS) - Get Report were rising in premarket trading after the toymaker reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations. 

Hasbro reported earnings of $105.2 million, or 76 cents a share, up from $95.5 million, or 69 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.27 from 90 cents, above analysts' estimates of $1.14. Revenue rose 4% to $1.72 billion, topping forecasts of $1.69 billion.

2. Cubic CUB | Up 10.5%

Shares of Cubic (CUB) - Get Report rose in premarket trading after the defense and transport technology firm agreed to be bought by private-equity firm Veritas Capital and U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management in a deal valued at about $2.8 billion, including debt.

3. Walt Disney DIS | Up 1.47%

Shares of Walt Disney  (DIS) - Get Report were rising in premarket trading Monday ahead of the company's earnings report later this week.

Disney is expected to report a loss of $620.3 million, or 34 cents a share, on sales of $15.8 billion based on a FactSet survey of 25 analysts.

The company posted earnings of $1.53 a share on sales of $20.9 billion in the year-ago period. It reported net income of $813 million.

The stock has risen 26.8% since the company last reported earnings on Nov. 12.

4. Zomedica ZOM | Up 20.42%

Shares of Zomedica  (ZOM) - Get Report jumped in premarket trading Monday as the so-called meme stock became a target of amateur investors on Reddit's WallStreetBets. 

The heavily shorted stock rose more than 17% early Monday.

5. Wynn Resorts WYNN | Down 2.9%

Shares of Wynn  (WYNN) - Get Report were dropping in premarket trading on Monday after the casino operator and gaming company announced a public offering of 5.5 million common shares.

6. Take-Two Interactive TTWO | Up 1.7%

Shares of Take-Two Interactive  (TTWO) - Get Report were rising ahead of earnings. 

Take-Two is expected by analysts to report net income of $108.2 million, or 94 cents a share, on sales of $751.1 million after the stock market closes Monday.

In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.63 a share on sales of $888.2 million. It reported net income of $71.8 million.

