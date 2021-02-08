Hasbro, Zomedica, Cubic, Disney - Monday's Premarket Movers
Stock futures were higher Monday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen endorsed a massive stimulus package.
Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading on Monday.
1. Hasbro HAS | Up 1.15%
Shares of Hasbro (HAS) - Get Report were rising in premarket trading after the toymaker reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations.
Hasbro reported earnings of $105.2 million, or 76 cents a share, up from $95.5 million, or 69 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.27 from 90 cents, above analysts' estimates of $1.14. Revenue rose 4% to $1.72 billion, topping forecasts of $1.69 billion.
2. Cubic CUB | Up 10.5%
Shares of Cubic (CUB) - Get Report rose in premarket trading after the defense and transport technology firm agreed to be bought by private-equity firm Veritas Capital and U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management in a deal valued at about $2.8 billion, including debt.
3. Walt Disney DIS | Up 1.47%
Shares of Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Report were rising in premarket trading Monday ahead of the company's earnings report later this week.
Disney is expected to report a loss of $620.3 million, or 34 cents a share, on sales of $15.8 billion based on a FactSet survey of 25 analysts.
The company posted earnings of $1.53 a share on sales of $20.9 billion in the year-ago period. It reported net income of $813 million.
The stock has risen 26.8% since the company last reported earnings on Nov. 12.
4. Zomedica ZOM | Up 20.42%
Shares of Zomedica (ZOM) - Get Report jumped in premarket trading Monday as the so-called meme stock became a target of amateur investors on Reddit's WallStreetBets.
The heavily shorted stock rose more than 17% early Monday.
5. Wynn Resorts WYNN | Down 2.9%
Shares of Wynn (WYNN) - Get Report were dropping in premarket trading on Monday after the casino operator and gaming company announced a public offering of 5.5 million common shares.
6. Take-Two Interactive TTWO | Up 1.7%
Shares of Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) - Get Report were rising ahead of earnings.
Take-Two is expected by analysts to report net income of $108.2 million, or 94 cents a share, on sales of $751.1 million after the stock market closes Monday.
In the same period a year ago, the company posted earnings of $1.63 a share on sales of $888.2 million. It reported net income of $71.8 million.