Hasbro Wants to Put Your Face on an Action Figure

As a hobby, people love collecting things -- from shells on the beach and comic books to American Girl Dolls (MAT) - Get Mattel Inc. Report and Pokémon cards (NTDOY) - Get Nintendo Co. Ltd ADR Report.

More recently, people have especially loved collecting action figures. But, does the market for these items reflect their appeal? And how do these brands compete with an increasingly digital world?

The market value for Toy collectibles was estimated at $12.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $35.3 billion by the year 2032. This is because the market is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 10.1%.

The American Girl Doll company has done well, and was sold to Mattel Inc. in 1998 for $700 million. A singular Pokémon card, called the "Pikachu illustrator" in April reportedly sold for $5.275 million. Whether it be a miniature rare Lego item or a figurine listed on eBay (EBAY) - Get eBay Inc. Report -- the industry is worthy of noting.

Hasbro

Hasbro Pulse Intends to Immortalize You

Unlike these figurines that can be traded physically, Hasbro (HAS) - Get Hasbro Inc. Report plans to reinvent trading through a digital platform intended for collecting called the "Selfie Series." With the Hasbro Pulse mobile app, you will be able to "immortalize yourself as your very own action figure" and "Make Room on Your Shelf for Yourself," according to Hasbro Pulse's website. Hasbro Pulse has not announced how the application will work yet.

The Hasbro Pulse Selfie Series action figures seem similar to another product on the market, customized bobbleheads. A company known as My Face Bobbleheads claims it can customize bobbleheads to the likeness of its customers. The company's website says the online process calls for the customer to choose a body style and upload a photo. Then the company's designers create the bobblehead and ship the product. The prices for the bobbleheads range from $59.95 to $99.95, according to the website. It claims the fastest hand-made time for a bobblehead is three business days.

Another company, Figure Bobblehead, has a similar process with bobblehead prices ranging from $58.88 to a two-person bobblehead for $168.88.

Hasbro Targets Adult Toy Enthusiasts

Hasbro Pulse is a web store for the United States, Canada (excluding Quebec), Germany, and the United Kingdom. The website's target audience includes adult fans who enjoy collecting figurines like Stormtroopers or Iron Man. Some of the brands which Hasbro Pulse sells include Star Wars (Black Series), Marvel (Legends Series), Ghostbusters, G.I. Joe, and Power Rangers. In fact, Marvel Legends is popularly known as one of the longest running Marvel toy lines. Hasbro also sells various board games, including Jenga, Scrabble, Clue, Battleship, Taboo, Cranium, Catch Phrase Decades, and Scattegories.

Hasbro Pulse offers Pulse Premium for $50 which offers free shipping, early access to product drops and back in stock items, promotions and discounts, access to content and events, and more. Fans are also invited to join its newsletter.

Hasbro harbors a net worth of $11.05 billion and annual revenue (for 2022) of $6.469 billion, which is an 18.16% increase year-over-year. Shares of Hasbro were rising 0.6% at $79.90 at last check on July 19.

Hasbro Pulse's Selfie Series will be available in fall 2022, but there's a catch. The item will only be available for those age 16 and up and those who reside in the United States.