Stock futures soared higher following weaker than expected inflation data. The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that producer price inflation slowed to 8% in October, well below the consensus forecast.

Bets that peak inflation may be on the table ahead of the holiday season has equities higher, but can the rally be sustained?

Walmart posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings and trimmed its expected profit decline for the fourth quarter.

Home Depot said earnings for its fiscal second quarter were pegged at $4.25 per share, exceeding Wall Street forecasts.

"FTX faced a severe liquidity crisis that necessitated the filing of these cases on an emergency basis last Friday," lawyers for FTX told a Delaware court late Monday amid bankruptcy proceedings.

Warren Buffett revealed a $4 billion stake in Taiwan Semiconductor, the world's biggest contract chipmaker, after the close of trading on Monday

