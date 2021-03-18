Hartford Financial Spikes on Report of Chubb Buyout Approach

Hartford Financial shares spiked following a report that Chubb made a preliminary takeover approach.

Hartford Financial Services (HIG) - Get Report shares spiked on Thursday after a report said rival Chubb (CB) - Get Report made a preliminary takeover approach for the insurer.

Shares of the Hartford, Conn., company at last check rose nearly 11% to $63.70. Trading in Hartford Financial shares had been halted.

Chubb, the Zurich insurer, was off 0.3% to $172.16.

Jim Cramer Pinpoints 2 Market 'Absurdities' Thursday

Chubb has made a preliminary takeover approach for Hartford, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deliberations are at an early stage and may not lead to a transaction, they said.

Hartford Financial's market capitalization was $23 billion as of Thursday, with its shares having doubled in the past year, Bloomberg noted.

Neither Chubb nor Hartford Financial immediately returned requests for comment.

Fed Remains Dovish: Is It a Buy Signal or Time to Take Profits?

Last month Hartford Financial beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter earnings expectations. The company posted revenue of $3.44 billion. Fourth-quarter core earnings rose 22% to $636 million.

Written premiums were $673 million compared with $714 million in the year-earlier quarter, due primarily to a reduction in auto as non-renewed premiums exceeded new business.

Nasdaq Slides and Treasury Yields Jump as Fed to Let Economy Run Hotter

Hartford Chairman and CEO Christopher Swift said at the time that "we have been through one of the most turbulent years in recent history, which was shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic shutdown, social unrest and a significant number of catastrophe events."

Hartford Financial is the second-biggest provider of workers’ compensation insurance in the U.S., according to A.M. Best. It also has a mutual-fund arm with about $139 billion under management.

JPMorgan, Goldman Hit All-Time Highs as Dovish Fed Juices Bank Profits

Chubb CEO Evan Greenberg built the business into a mammoth insurer by combining Ace Ltd., the company he ran, with Chubb Corp. in a nearly $30 billion deal in 2016.

The son of former American International Group CEO Maurice “Hank” Greenberg, he has transformed Chubb into a firm with huge footholds in both personal and commercial lines