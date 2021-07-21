Harley-Davidson Tops Earnings Forecast, Repeats Motorcycle Revenue Forecast

"We are encouraged by the signs of consumer positivity in the market; however, we remain mindful of the significant supply chain challenges that we expect to continue to impact the sector,” said CEO Jochen Zeitz.

Harley-Davidson (HOG) - Get Report posted stronger-than-expected second quarter earnings Wednesday, while reiterating its full-year sales forecasts, sending its shares higher in pre-market trading.

Harley-Davidson said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in June were pegged at $1.41 per share, more than double last year's figure of 60 cents per share and well ahead of the Street consensus forecast of $1.18. Group revenues, Harley-Davidson said, rose 77% to $1.532 billion, again topping analysts' estimates of a $1.415 billion tally.

Looking into the second half of the year, Harley-Davidson repeated its earlier forecast for motorcycle segment revenues to rise by between 30% and 35% from last year and nudged its capital spending estimates by $5 million to between $190 million and $225 million.

“I’m pleased with the pace of improvements and with the strong quarter that we have delivered,” said CEO Jochen Zeitz. “We are starting to see the initial proof points as we execute our Hardwire Strategy, as demonstrated by the positive financial results today."

Harley-Davidson shares were marked 2.4% higher in pre-market trading immediately following the earnings release to indicate an opening bell price of $44.84 each, a move that would extend the stock's year-to-date gain to around 22.6%.

Zeitz had cautioned earlier this year that, owing to a broader trade dispute between the U.S. and the European Union, all of its products -- regardless of origin -- will be subject to a 56% import tariff when entering the EU from June of this year.

However, a truce arranged with Brussels in late May suspended those tariffs for at least six months.