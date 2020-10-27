Harley-Davidson, Tiffany: 5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday

Harley-Davidson, Colliers International, Scholar Rock Holding, Exact Sciences and Tiffany are five top stock gainers for Tuesday.

Stocks ended mixed Tuesday, a day after the S&P 500 reported its biggest loss in a month.

Here are some of the top gainers Tuesday:

1. Harley-Davidson | Percentage Increase Over 22%

Harley-Davidson (HOG) - Get Report surged after the motorcycle maker blew past Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations. Adjusted earnings were $1.05 a share, ahead of FactSet's call for 28 cents. Revenue totaled $1.16 billion, down from $1.27 billion but beating analysts' estimates of $844 million.

2. Colliers International | Percentage Increase Over 12%

Colliers International (CIGI) - Get Report climbed after the commercial real estate company posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings. The company said that despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic it saw continued growth from recurring services.

3. Scholar Rock Holding | Percentage Increase Over 118%

Scholar Rock Holding (SRRK) - Get Report was rising after the biotech reported positive interim results from a Phase 2 study evaluating experimental drug SRK-015 in treating type 2 and type 3 spinal muscular atrophy. Six months after receiving SRK-015, 67% of patients improved at least one point in Hammersmith scale scores.

4. Exact Sciences | Percentage Increase Over 23%

Blood-screening and disease analysis and detection company Exact Sciences (EXAS) - Get Report jumped after it agreed to buy cancer-detection provider Thrive Earlier Detection for $2.15 billion in cash and stock. Thrive Earlier Detection will receive $1.7 billion up front and an additional $450 million payable based on certain milestones.

5. Tiffany | Percentage Increase Over 4%

Shares of Tiffany (TIF) - Get Report advanced following a report the company and French luxury goods giant LVMH were in indirect talks to settle their dispute over a $16 billion takeover. The two parties could be looking to slightly lower the price of the deal or potentially move to a tender offer, CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the matter.