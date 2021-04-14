Harley-Davidson Jumps as Bank of America Sees Pent-Up Demand

Bank of America initiated coverage of Harley-Davidson at buy with a $55 price target based on pent-up demand for motorcycles.

Shares of Harley-Davidson (HOG) - Get Report were higher on Wednesday after analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage of the motorcycle icon with a buy rating and $55 price target.

Bank of America analyst Robert Ohmes pointed to improved used-motorcycle pricing in 2020 and pent-up demand for new models in 2021 as important catalysts for the Milwaukee company.

Read More: Harley-Davidson Unveils Turnaround Plan

The investment firm is bullish on the company's creation of a certified pre-owned program to satisfy demand as well as increased financing for used-motorcycle sales.

Additionally, Harley-Davidson's creation of its electric-vehicle division "should help [the company] target a younger demographic in the U.S. ... and help drive growth in China [and] Europe, where electric-vehicle penetration rates are higher."

Ohmes said: "Long-term multiyear shipment growth could push HOG's profitability back to peak levels."

Shares of Harley-Davidson at last check were 2.1% higher at $41.87.

Harley-Davidson has been the subject of multiple bullish analyst notes this year.

Read More: Harley-Davidson Revs Up on Analysts' Upgrades, Price Hikes

Harley was upgraded to outperform at Baird in March for the first time since 2016.

"Harley-Davidson is the most valuable motorcycle brand on the planet," Baird analyst Craig Kennison said in a research note.

"After a tough recession, management restructured operations, slashed dealer inventory, rethought product development, invested internationally, and fortified the balance sheet."

Read More: Harley-Davidson, 'Compelling Turnaround,' on Citi Catalyst Watch

In January, Citi added Harley to its 30-day Catalyst watch list by an analyst who said the Milwaukee motorcycle maker "offers a compelling turnaround opportunity."

Analyst Shawn Collins, who has a buy rating on the company, raised his price target to $47 a share from $39.