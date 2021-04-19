TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

5 Top Stock Gainers Monday: Harley-Davidson, Knoll, Clean Energy Fuels

Harley-Davidson, Knoll, Clean Energy Fuels, Manchester United and Marlin Business Services are five top stock gainers for Monday.
Author:
Publish date:

Stocks were falling Monday as Wall Street turned its attention to a busy week of earnings reports.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Monday:

1. Harley-Davidson | Increase 11.9%

Harley-Davidson  (HOG) - Get Report climbed after the iconic motorcycle maker reported much stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year sales guidance. 

Revenue rose 10% to $1.42 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $1.25 billion.

2. Knoll | Increase 33.1%

Shares of Knoll  (KNL) - Get Report soared after rival Herman Miller  (MLHR) - Get Report said it would acquire the office furniture company for cash and stock valued at $1.8 billion. 

Under the terms, Herman Miller will pay $11 cash and 0.32 share for each Knoll share. 

3. Clean Energy Fuels | Increase 14.4%

Clean Energy Fuels  (CLNE) - Get Report rose after the natural gas company said it had signed a deal with Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Report to supply low and negative carbon renewable natural gas. 

Clean Energy issued to Amazon warrants to buy up to 53.14 million shares of common stock, with the first tranche of 13.28 million warrant shares vested in connection with the fuel supply agreement.

4. Manchester United Increase | 9.4%

Shares of famed soccer team Manchester United  (MANU) - Get Report climbed after J.P. Morgan Chase  (JPM) - Get Report agreed to underwrite an initial €3.5 billion investment to help a group of the world’s biggest soccer clubs set up a Super League. 

Twelve clubs, including Manchester United, agreed Sunday to form a breakaway league.

5. Marlin Business Services | 52%

Marlin Business Services  (MRLN) - Get Report skyrocketed after the financial services company said it had agreed to be acquired by HPS Investment Partners for $23.50 a share in cash, which represents a 65% premium over the closing price of Marlin on Friday of $14.24.

China Stocks Downgraded By BCA Research On 'non-trivial' Risk Of Policy Overtightening
MARKETS

Stocks Fall From Record Highs, Tech Leads the Drop

Mastercard, Carrizo Oil &amp; Gas, Duluth Holdings: 'Mad Money' Lightning Round
INVESTING

Mastercard to Buy Ekata for $850M to Improve Fraud Detection

Johnson & Johnson Lead
INVESTING

How to Trade Johnson & Johnson After It Reports Earnings

Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Ambow Education Soars on AI Training Deal with Amazon

24 med ev tesla model 3 tesla
INVESTING

Tesla Shares Lower as Transport Officials Probe Deadly Texas Crash

Haemonetics Lead
INVESTING

Haemonetics Slumps as CSL Plasma Declines to Renew a Supply Pact

Clean Energy Fuels Lead
INVESTING

Clean Energy Fuels Jumps on Renewable Energy Deal With Amazon

BTS Music Group Lead
INVESTING

K-Pop Band BTS Teams Up With McDonald's on New Meal Deal