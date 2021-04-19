5 Top Stock Gainers Monday: Harley-Davidson, Knoll, Clean Energy Fuels

Harley-Davidson, Knoll, Clean Energy Fuels, Manchester United and Marlin Business Services are five top stock gainers for Monday.

Stocks were falling Monday as Wall Street turned its attention to a busy week of earnings reports.

Here are some of the big movers in the stock market on Monday:

1. Harley-Davidson | Increase 11.9%

Harley-Davidson (HOG) - Get Report climbed after the iconic motorcycle maker reported much stronger-than-expected first-quarter earnings and lifted its full-year sales guidance.

Revenue rose 10% to $1.42 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $1.25 billion.

2. Knoll | Increase 33.1%

Shares of Knoll (KNL) - Get Report soared after rival Herman Miller (MLHR) - Get Report said it would acquire the office furniture company for cash and stock valued at $1.8 billion.

Under the terms, Herman Miller will pay $11 cash and 0.32 share for each Knoll share.

3. Clean Energy Fuels | Increase 14.4%

Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) - Get Report rose after the natural gas company said it had signed a deal with Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report to supply low and negative carbon renewable natural gas.

Clean Energy issued to Amazon warrants to buy up to 53.14 million shares of common stock, with the first tranche of 13.28 million warrant shares vested in connection with the fuel supply agreement.

4. Manchester United Increase | 9.4%

Shares of famed soccer team Manchester United (MANU) - Get Report climbed after J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) - Get Report agreed to underwrite an initial €3.5 billion investment to help a group of the world’s biggest soccer clubs set up a Super League.

Twelve clubs, including Manchester United, agreed Sunday to form a breakaway league.

5. Marlin Business Services | 52%

Marlin Business Services (MRLN) - Get Report skyrocketed after the financial services company said it had agreed to be acquired by HPS Investment Partners for $23.50 a share in cash, which represents a 65% premium over the closing price of Marlin on Friday of $14.24.