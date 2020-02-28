Harley-Davidson CEO Matthew Levatich Resigns

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG) - Get Report said late Friday its CEO, Matthew Levatich, has resigned and that its board has named Jochen Zeitz as acting president and CEO.

“We will look to new leadership to recharge our business,” Zeitz, a member of the board, said in a statement. “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Matt for his 26 years of service to Harley-Davidson. He has worked tirelessly to navigate the company through a period of significant industry change while ensuring the preservation of one of the most iconic brands in the world."

Shares of Harley-Davidson rose $1.53, or 5%, to $32 in after-hours action.

They ended the regular session at $30.47, pennies above their close of $30.39 on Aug. 26. The close at $30.39 was stock’s lowest since 2010.