Let's Kick It Off With the SEC

On Friday, the SEC said that it would start to require additional disclosures from Chinese companies that are seeking to list on a U.S. exchange.

“wIn light of the recent developments in China and the overall risks with the China-based VIE structure, I have asked staff to seek certain disclosures from offshore issuers associated with China-based operating companies before their registration statements will be declared effective," SEC Chairman Gary Gensler wrote in a statement.



One such disclosure, Gensler says, will require "the China-based operating company, the shell company issuer, and investors face uncertainty about future actions by the government of China that could significantly affect the operating company’s financial performance and the enforceability of the contractual arrangements..."

Ford v. Tesla?

Earlier this week, Real Money's Stephen Guilfoyle joined me on Twitter Spaces to talk about earnings.

We dove into Ford (F) - Get Report, which is a position of his.

One thing that was interesting, was an anecdote that Guilfoyle made. He said that he was recently car shopping and heard a lot of dealerships discuss the Ford electric vehicles, but not necessarily Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report cars.

Are Politics Weighing on the Markets?

This is a question that's always prevalent, but my colleague Real Money contributor Bret Jensen dug into it.

"As much as most of us would like it to be otherwise, politics has a way of impacting markets. Right now we have at least three political themes running through the markets," Jensen wrote. "First, last Friday Chinese stocks listed in the U.S. plunged as Beijing issued new regulations cracking down on education technology companies. This is part of a larger crackdown on internet companies throughout the nation. This effort started in April when authorities killed the huge Ant Financial IPO. Then earlier this month, Beijing stopped Didi from signing up new customers and threatened to remove its app from app stores. Didi is basically the Uber of China. That happened two days after the company's U.S. IPO."

"All these events caused extra volatility for the markets. One has to question how long our Big Tech companies like Alphabet (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) have before faced with significantly greater regulations and or pushes to force the companies to divest assets," he continued.

