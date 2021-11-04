Hanes stock skids on supply chain woes

As much as 30% of the company's inventory is currently held up in shipping delays, a number much higher than before the pandemic.

Even after releasing strong third-quarter results, clothing company Hanesbrands (HBI) saw its stocks drop amid delays to inventory shipments.

On Thursday, the clothing retailer behind brands like Hanes, Playtex, Maidenform and Wonderbra released third-quarter results showing that net sales are at $1.79 billion. That's an increase of 6% from 2020 and 11% from 2019.

The Winston-Salem, N.C.-based company brought in income of $151.8 million, or 43 cents per share, compared to $103.3 million, or 29 cents per share, last year.

Certain brands or apparel categories are bringing in even stronger results. Sales of the Global Champions brand grew by 33% year-over-year. Activewear sales are also up 42% at $138 million during third quarters.

The numbers do not include personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks, which the company supplied to healthcare workers early in the pandemic but later decided to stop producing.

There were some dark spots in the report.

HanesBrands CEO Steve Bratspies told CNBC that as much as 30% of the company's inventory is currently held up in shipping delays, a number much higher than before the pandemic.

"It's definitely higher than a normal operating basis we like to see,” Bratspies told CNBC, explaining that a typical number of delays would be at around 10%.

Shipping delays are a global problem affecting almost the entire retail industry.

Rising consumer demand cannot keep up with pandemic-related disruptions to manufacturing hubs, a shortage of trucking and postal workers, and the disruption caused by a vessel that was wedged in the Suez Canal for months last spring.

At last check, Hanesbrands stocks were at $17.69, down 3.23% from the beginning of trading.

But Bratspies says that the company is confident that it can continue to meet demand for its products and is increasing production for the rest of 2021 and beyond.

"I'm okay with that in-transit number being where it is," Braspies told CNBC. "We made a decision earlier in the year to actually increase our production because we saw this coming."