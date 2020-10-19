Halliburton Beats on Third-Quarter Earnings but Misses on Revenue

Halliburton posts adjusted earnings that beat forecasts but revenue that misses as it continues to navigate the pandemic and lower oil demand.

Oil producer Halliburton (HAL) - Get Report on Monday posted adjusted earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts but revenue that missed as it continued to navigate the coronavirus pandemic and lower demand for oil.

Houston-based Halliburton posted a net loss of $19 million, or 2 cents a share, vs. net income of $296 million, or 34 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter. On an adjusted basis, the company said it earned $100 million, or 11 cents an adjusted share. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting adjusted earnings of 8 cents.

Total sales rang in at $2.97 billion, down 46% from the $5.5 billion it brought in a year earlier and below analysts’ forecasts of $3.09 billion. Cash flow from operations came in at $420 million, with free cash flow of $265 million, Halliburton said.

Completion and production revenue fell 6% to $1.6 billion from the second quarter, driven by reduced completion tool sales across Europe, Africa, the Gulf of Mexico, and Latin America, coupled with lower cementing activity in the Middle East, Asia and North America, Halliburton said.

Drilling and evaluation revenue fell 8% to $1.4 billion from the second quarter due to reduced drilling-related and wireline services in North America and the Eastern Hemisphere, coupled with lower project management activity in Middle East and Asia.

Offsetting that was improvement in both international and North American demand, combined with ongoing efforts to make its operations more cost-effective and efficient helped offset ongoing lack of demand in oil and energy, which have been pummelled by the pandemic and lack of demand.

“The pace of activity declines in the international markets is slowing, while the North America industry structure continues to improve, and activity is stabilizing,” CEO Jeff Miller said in a statement.

“We believe executing on our strategic priorities will boost our earnings power reset and free cash flow generation today and as we power into and win the eventual recovery,” Miller said.

Forward earnings guidance wasn't provided.

Shares of Halliburton were down 0.08% at $12.24 in premarket trading on Monday.