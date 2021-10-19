October 19, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Earnings Recap: Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Travelers
Earnings Recap: Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Travelers
Publish date:

Halliburton Stock Falls as Revenue Misses, Earnings in Line

Halliburton shares were lower after the oil-services giant reported bottom-line results that matched estimates while missing on revenue.
Author:

Halliburton  (HAL) - Get Halliburton Company (HAL) Report shares were lower after the oil-services giant reported bottom-line results that matched estimates while missing on revenue. 

The Houston company reported third-quarter net income of $236 million, or 28 cents a share, on revenue of $3.86 billion. 

Analysts surveyed by FactSet were expecting earnings of 28 cents on revenue of $3.89 billion. 

"Both operating divisions experienced revenue growth in the international and North America land markets," Chief Executive Jeff Miller said in a statement. 

"Our Completion and Production division delivered solid mid-teens margins, and our Drilling and Evaluation division margins maintained their steady momentum," 

TheStreet Recommends

Shares of Halliburton at last check were XX at $25.96. 

The completion and production segment reported operating profit of $322 million as revenue rose 4% to $2.1 billion.. 

Halliburton's drilling and evaluation segment registered an operating loss of $186 million as revenue also rose 4%, to $1.7 billion.

International revenue rose 5% quarter to quarter, driven by higher activity across multiple product service lines in Latin America

"I see a multiyear upcycle unfolding," Miller said. "Structural global commodity tightness drives increased demand for our services, both internationally and in North America." 

Halliburton is positioned in both markets to benefit "from this improving environment," he said.

Procter & Gamble Is Under Siege From an Activist Investor
MARKETS

Procter & Gamble Stock Slips After Q1 Earnings Beat; 2022 Forecast Unchanged

What to Watch Tuesday: Procter & Gamble Earnings, Inflation Data
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Tuesday - Procter & Gamble, Ulta, Netflix

No More Tears for Johnson & Johnson?
MARKETS

Johnson & Johnson Stock Gains as Vaccine Sales Boost Q3 Earnings, 2021 Forecasts

Lufax is set to make the biggest splash on the NYSE by a Chinese company since e-commerce giant Alibaba's IPO in 2014. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

Stock Market Today: Dow Gains On Earnings Strength; Housing Starts Disappoint

The Travelers Companies Lead
EARNINGS

Travelers Posts Third Quarter Earnings Beat on Record Net Written Premiums

After Red-hot IPO, Chinese Biotech Firm Kintor Eyes Blockbuster Drugs For Prostate Cancer, Sex Hormone-related Hair Loss
MARKETS

Atea Pharma Stock Plunges After COVID Treatment Trial Disappoints; Merck Jumps

What to know about Cloudflare's Upcoming IPO
INVESTING

Investing in the Cloud: Consider Cloudflare and Digital Ocean

Philip Morris International Lead
EARNINGS

Philip Morris Ekes Out Third-Quarter Earnings Beat