Guy Fieri Invites You To Downtown Flavortown

The celebrity chef is opening a family entertainment center in Tennessee, and you better believe there’s a Tiki bar.

Guy Fieri is fast becoming more than a celebrity chef, restaurant owner and television host.

He’s the face of the Food Network. He’s a living symbol of low-brow mass culture and the presumptions and baggage we place on it. He’s the king of Donkey sauce. He’s a beloved LGBTQ icon. (No, he actually really is, having performed more than a 101 same-sex weddings in Miami in honor of his late sister, a lesbian). He’s a mood, and fashion icon, a meme machine and a lifestyle.

And now, he’s officially the face of his own family entertainment center, Guy Fieri’s Downtown Flavortown. Located in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, at the Mountain Mile Shopping Complex, the shrine to Guy officially opened Tuesday.

Operated in conjunction with FACE Amusement Group, the 43,000-square-foot family entertainment center will feature such on brand attractions as a 14-lane Duck Pin bowling alley, and over 10,000 square feet of state-of-the-art arcade games.

The 300+ seat restaurant will also showcase Fieri’s famous culinary combinations and, of course, there’s a full-service Freaky Tiki bar; you didn’t think Guy would let you down, did you?

“No matter where you go in this great country, I can put ya’ on the road to Flavortown, real deal food and good times, that’s what I’m all about,” says Fieri in a statement. “But there’s one experience that I’ve been saving for a special time and place. I’m talking next level, go big or go home, the ultimate party. And I’m bringing the great people of Pigeon Forge with me … to Downtown Flavortown. Scratch made food, craft cocktails, Tiki bar, bowling, gaming … you name it, we’re bringing it!”

But What’s On the Menu?

Sure, the opportunity to walk amongst the distilled essence of Fieri is an attraction enough on its own, but what about the thing that made Fieri famous? No, not the hair, but the food?

The menu will feature his signature Trash Can Nachos served with Motley Que BBQ-style in a tin tower stuffed with corn tortilla chips, house-made pork, cheddar cheese, black beans, cilantro, pico de gallo and more.

Also in the offering will be the award-winning Bacon Mac ’N’ Cheeseburger, with crispy applewood bacon, six cheese mac ‘n’ cheese, onion straws, LTOP (lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle), SMC (super melty cheese) and donkey sauce, all stacked on a garlic-buttered brioche bun.

If you need to take the edge off after all that family fun, the full premium bar will include Chef Guy’s craft cocktails such as the Caliente Margarita, Tattooed Mojito, and Guy’s Famous BBQ Bloody Mary.

So What’s FACE Amusement Group?

Fieri’s partners FACE Amusement Group own and operate a number of family-friend entertainment centers across America. Including amongst its diverse offerings are Arcade City, Big Top Arcade, and Rockin’ Raceway Arcade.

The company’s name stands for Faith, Attitude, Consistency and Excellence, and as part of its Bear Hugs program, for every stuffed bear plush toy won in a FACE Amusement claw machine, FACE donates another bear to a local charity.