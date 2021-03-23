Sturm Ruger, Vista Outdoor Drop; Biden Seeks Assault-Weapons Ban

President Biden called for stricter gun legislation, a day after a gunman killed 10 people at a grocery store in Boulder, Colo. Gun stocks are lower.

Shares of producers of guns and ammunition fell after President Joe Biden called for a ban on assault weapons, a day after 10 people were killed at a supermarket in Colorado.

The president also called on the Senate to "immediately pass the two House-passed bills that closed loopholes in the background-check system."

Biden noted that these two bills received support from both Democrats and Republicans in the House. He said in White House statements on Tuesday that gun violence "should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue."

Sturm Ruger, which makes AR-15-style rifles, was down 3%.

Gun accessories and ammunition company Vista Outdoor (VSTO) - Get Report dropped 5.8% while gunmaker Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) - Get Report fell 1.3%.

Biden's remarks came less than 24 hours after a 21-year old gunman killed 10 people, including a police officer, at a Boulder, Colo., supermarket in what police described as a random attack.

The Boulder shooting comes about a week after a gunman, also 21, went on a spree in Atlanta. Eight people were killed in that attack, which has been attributed by some to anti-Asian racism.

The Gun Violence Archive says 103 mass shootings have been committed so far in 2021. The archive defines a mass shooting as one with four or more people shot or killed.