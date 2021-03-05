TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Smith & Wesson Eases, Analysts Divided After Report

Smith & Wesson eased even after the gun manufacturer reported profit jumped and sales doubled. Analysts are mixed in their opinions.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Smith & Wesson  (SWBI) - Get Report traded lower even after the gun manufacturer reported fiscal-third-quarter profit jumped and sales doubled. 

Analysts are mixed in their opinions.

The Springfield, Mass., company's shares at last check dropped 0.6% to $15.70.

For the quarter ended Jan. 31 Smith & Wesson reported earnings of $1.12 a share, compared with 8 cents a share in the year-earlier period.

Adjusted earnings increased seven-fold to $1.12 a share from 14 cents a share in the year-ago period.

Revenue more than doubled to $257.6 million from $127.4 million.

A survey of analysts by FactSet produced consensus estimates of GAAP earnings of 72 cents a share, or an adjusted 81 cents a share, on revenue of $236.7 million.

Smith & Wesson generated $60 million of cash from operations during the quarter, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Deana McPherson said in a statement. 

"This allowed us to complete a $50 million share-repurchase program, pay our second-quarter dividend, and continue to invest in capital, all while growing our cash on hand by $4.1 million during the quarter."

Wall Street analysts were divided in their outlook.

CL King’s analyst Scott Stember wrote that Smith & Wesson saw a continued demand surge, with a “record number of new people (including women and different ethnicities) still entering the gun market.”

However, Stember, who maintains a neutral rating on the stock, also noted that “the sharp sequential deceleration in gun demand in February has us incrementally more concerned about a potential industry correction.” 

That's "especially with management attributing some of the slowdown on a “pullback in politically-motivated panic buying.”

The largest U.S. gun manufacturer also authorized a new $100 million share-buyback program. 

Cowen analyst Cai Von Rumohr wrote that the quarter was “broadly robust, and evidence suggests demand is holding better than slowing February NICS [government background checks] suggest.” The analyst rates the stock outperform.

And Craig-Hallum downgraded Smith & Wesson stock to hold from buy, even as analyst Steven Dyer said the company had "robust" quarterly sales.

“We expect this strength to continue for the next few quarters ... as demand remains elevated and the channel needs to be restocked. But we are starting to see signs of modest demand softening,” Dyer wrote.

1 texas austin sh
Sponsored Story

Extension and Tax Relief for Texas Winter Storm Victims

Traders work the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during the IPO of Chinese cosmetics company Yatsen Holding Ltd on November 19. Photo: NYSE via AP
MARKETS

Dow Rises 400 Points and Tech Stocks Rebound as Bonds Steady

7 maryland chesapeak city sh
Sponsored Story

Everything to Know About Maryland State Stimulus Checks

1. California: 13.3%
Sponsored Story

Everything to Know About the California Golden State Stimulus

Oracle emerged as the front runner in the contest to reach a deal with TikTok after Microsoft said its offer for the video app was rejected by ByteDance. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Oracle Gains Before Earnings; Barclays Likes IT-Spending Outlook

Roku Lead
INVESTING

Upgrades and Downgrades: Roku, DraftKings, Costco

Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Is Looking Tempting on the Long Side

Norwegian Cruise Line Lead
INVESTING

Norwegian Cruise Drops After Offering 48 Million Shares