Skip to main content
5 Biggest Changes for Tax Year 2021 Explained
5 Biggest Changes for Tax Year 2021 Explained

Guinness Has a Breakfast Beer, So Top of the Morning to You!

The canned cocktail and alternative beverage craze is pushing drink companies to come up with more and more outlandish creations.

By the looks of new products hitting the shelves, there is a canned cocktail and other lightly alcoholic drink craze currently sweeping the country. 

In the last two months, Coca-Cola KO released hard versions of both the zero-calorie Fresca soft drink and its Simply Juice Brand while Pepsi  (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report added a fourth flavor to its hard Mountain Dew line.

Numbers from beverage tracking company IWSR found that premixed cocktail sales grew by more than 50% between 2019 and 2020 and, worth $25 billion now, the market is slated to expand by a CAGR of over 20% until 2030.

"Consumers in developed countries have become more health-conscious, thereby switching to low alcohol flavored drinks," reads a market report from Grandview Research. 

"They usually contain a low amount of alcohol, ranging from 4%-7% along with added flavors like lemon, cranberry, orange, and passion fruit, which eventually attracts health-conscious consumers."

Is a Breakfast Beer Something You Have In College (And Never Again)?

St. Patrick's Day may be behind us but, at least for the people working at Guinness, that's no reason to stop drinking beer. The iconic Diageo  (DEO) - Get Diageo Plc Report-owned beer brand was hoping to get in on that market with a breakfast beer known as Guinness Breakfast Tea Amber.

Guinness Breakfast Tea Beer Lead KL
Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Sold in four-packs of 16-ounce cans for a limited time around the annual celebration of Irish heritage, the drink has both regular Irish Breakfast Tea and a beer base from the brewery's American Amber Ale. 

At 4.8 alcohol-by-volume, it is a light drink — even if, for many, beer is best saved for after breakfast.

"One customer talked about growing up in Dublin across from St. James Gate with fond memories of his mom having tea and the smell of the brewery wafting through the window," Guinness Head Brewer Sean Brennan told Thrillist. "The combination of sweet wort with bold tea flavors sparked our idea to brew a beer just like that."

Breakfast Beer, Beer Lollipops ... What Is Happening To Beer?

If you think you're seeing a lot of beer-adjacent products come out lately, you're right. This week, Coors Light  (TAP.A) - Get Molson Coors Beverage Company Class A Report announced that it'll sell beer-flavored lollipops for the popular college basketball play-off tournament known as March Madness.

While food and beverage brands have always tied new product releases to holidays and social phenomenons, the game seems to have amped up lately, as different brands try to outdo one another with more and more outlandish creations.

The media buzz generated by each product ultimately helps the companies stay top of mind.

"We wanted the tea to be really prominent," Brennan said. "The tea has sort of a pungent, brisky, malty flavor that balances well with the caramel notes of an amber."

NYSE Trader Lead
MARKETS
FDXGMEMRNA

Stocks End Higher, Continuing Rally to Finish Week on High Note

By M. Corey Goldman
China's Electric Car Start-ups Accelerate Plans To Grab Market Share, But Mainland Chinese Buyers Can't Look Beyond Tesla
INVESTING
TSLA

Tesla Clears a Big Obstacle for the Model 3 and Model Y

By Tony Owusu
Grilling Alternatives
INVESTING
NLWEBR

You Can Get a 4% Yield on This Industrial Play

By Brian O'Connell
3 Highest Grossing James Bond Movies Now That We Know Daniel Craig Is Returning
INVESTING
AMZNNFLXDIS

Amazon Prime Members About to Get a Ton of New Content

By Michael Tedder
FedEx Lead
INVESTING
FDX

FedEx Has a Ground Problem, Here's How It Plans to Dig Out of It

By Tony Owusu
Taco Bell Lead JS
INVESTING
YUM

Taco Bell Springs Surprising New Menu Items On Its Fans

By Colette Bennett
Disney COVID Lead
INVESTING
DIS

Disney World Changes Its Mask Rules Once Again

By Veronika Bondarenko
Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, said any inflationary pressure from the large capital infusions to the US economy would be transitory and that the Fed did not expect to raise interest rates until 2023. Photo: AFP
RATES AND BONDS

Interest Rates Are Rising, But When Might They Fall?

By Dan Weil