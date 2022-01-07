Skip to main content
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
On the Job Hunt? Here’s Where the Most Hiring Is Happening
On the Job Hunt? Here’s Where the Most Hiring Is Happening

Guilfoyle: A Strategy for Trading Cisco

In wake of rebound from disappointing earnings, network equipment maker can be played using options.

Cisco  (CSCO) - Get Cisco Systems, Inc. Report has drawn interest from investors since its shares tanked after the company reported fiscal first quarter results.

While the stock can be viewed as a tech value stock, investors could use an options strategy to target some gains, Stephen “Sarge” Guilfoyle wrote in a recent Real Money Pro column. The three technical indicators, RSI, Full stochastics Oscillator and daily MACD are all indicating that the stock is technically overbought.

“We do have a cup-with-handle pattern that bears a $59 pivot,” Guilfoyle  wrote recently. “That, using my method, would place the initial target up around $72. One might think that CSCO will at some point experience some profit taking and could test the 21 day EMA."

After Cisco reported its earnings in November, the stock dipped by over 5% on Nov. 17. Since its earnings report, the company’s stock has risen by 16% as it remains the largest supplier of computer networking gear.

TheStreet Recommends

While the company’s earnings were generally “OK,” by Dec. 8, CEO Chuck Robbins said Cisco’s web scale business increased by 200% at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference. Investors regained their interest by Dec. 14.

Guilfoyle's approach?  Simultaneously purchase one CSCO February 18th $65 call for roughly $1.40 and sell one CSCO February 18th $60 put for about $1.40.

The trades even out so the trader doesn't spend anything up front. However, if shares go higher, the trader can buy 100 shares at $60 at expiration. If the stock falls, the trader is on the hook for $60, better than the possible last sale price at expiration.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

The Freedom and Mariner of the Seas docked at Coco Cay.
INVESTING
RCL

Royal Caribbean Cancels Some Cruises Likely Due to COVID

Parler Lead
TECHNOLOGY
TWTRMVRS

Far-Right Platform Parler Nabs $20 Million In Funding

China Eyes More Coal Imports From Mongolia As Supply Shortage Bites
INVESTING
EURTSBK

American Manufacturing Gets New Look After Supply Chain Snarls Prompt Changes

NYSE Trader Lead
STOCKS
SPX

Dow Rises Over 100 Points in Mixed Trading as Jobs Report Shows Slower Hiring Growth

Alibaba Lead
INVESTING
BABABRK.BBRK.A

A Trade Emerges in Alibaba Stock as Berkshire’s Munger Reportedly Buys

Apple $3Trillion Lead
TECHNOLOGY
FBAMZNAAPL

Tech Stocks Roundup: Apple Stock Hits Record $3 Trillion Valuation

Federal Employee Covid Vaccination Lead
INVESTING
C

Citibank To Unvaccinated Employees: Get the Jab or A New Job

Oreo Blockbuster Lead
INVESTING
MDLZNFLX

Oreo's Blockbuster Idea: Bring Back the Cakester at the Last Store