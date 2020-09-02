Guess Stock Up - Cost and Inventory Controls Lift Results

Guess results beat estimates, which CEO Carlos Alberini attributed to cost controls, inventory management and use of capital.

Guess (GES) - Get Report shares jumped Wednesday, as the clothing retailer’s latest results beat analysts’ expectations despite the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Los Angeles company's shares recently traded at $13.42, up 12%. The stock had slumped 46% in 2020 through Tuesday's trading.

For the fiscal 2021 second quarter ended Aug. 1, Guess reported a net loss of $20.4 million, or 31 cents a share, swinging from profit of $25.3 million, or 35 cents a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

The adjusted loss was a penny a share, smaller than analysts’ estimate of a 58-cent loss, calculated in a FactSet survey.

The company reported revenue of $399 million, down 42% from $683 million a year earlier. The latest figure exceeded the FactSet analyst consensus of $385 million.

“The Covid-19 crisis continued to impact our business in the second quarter,” Guess Chief Executive Carlos Alberini said in a statement.

The apparel company focused on “reducing costs and optimizing inventory management and the use of capital,” he said. “I believe that our efforts paid off, as we minimized our losses in spite of” the drop in revenue.

“We increased product margins, ended the period with inventories down 13% compared to last year and finished the quarter with a strong balance sheet and ample liquidity,” Alberini said.

Guess didn’t offer guidance, but Alberini said it’s “well positioned" for the second half. The company restored its quarterly dividend of 11.25 cents a share and bought back $39 million of shares in the latest quarter.