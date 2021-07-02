GTT Communications Shares Suspended by NYSE

The NYSE suspended GTT after Thursday’s close because the cloud networking company failed to file earnings reports on time.

The New York Stock Exchange suspended GTT Communications’ (GTT) - Get Report stock after Thursday’s close, because the cloud networking company failed to file earnings reports on time.

GTT said the NYSE will seek to delist the stock, and it doesn’t plan to appeal that decision.

The McLean, Va., company hasn’t filed reports for the quarters ended June 30, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2020, and said that its financial statements for the years 2017-19 "should no longer be relied upon."

GTT said it “has been and intends to continue working diligently to file the restated financial statements, the delayed filings and any subsequent delayed periodic filings with the SEC as soon as possible.”

It’s unclear whether and where GTT shares will trade again, it said.

GTT shares closed at $2.36 Thursday and slumped 34% over the past six months.

In other stock news Friday, Boeing BA shares slipped, after one of its cargo planes executed an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash, noting that the two pilots had been rescued. Boeing shares slid 1% to $237.87 at last check, but have climbed 11% in the last six months.

Also Friday, TheStreet.com founder Jim Cramer offered a summary of the past six months for stocks.

"You have a big run of the banks and then they would rest and give back a little," he said. "A big run of pharma and they’d rest and give back a little. A big run of industrials. … Oil was the only thing that just kept going."