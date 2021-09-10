September 10, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer on Lululemon, Signet, RH, and GameStop
Publish date:

Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub Sue NY City Over Fee Caps

Food-delivery apps seek to block a New York City law that caps the commissions that restaurants pay at 15%.
Author:

Shares of Uber Eats  (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report, DoorDash  (DASH) - Get DoorDash Report and Grubhub  (GRUB) - Get Grubhub, Inc. Report were higher after the food-delivery companies sued New York City.

The trio are suing the city over legislation that would license them and cap the commissions they can charge restaurants. 

"Those permanent price controls will harm not only plaintiffs, but also the revitalization of the very local restaurants that the city claims to serve," the companies said in the lawsuit, filed late Thursday, according to Reuters. 

The companies petitioned the federal court in New York to issue an injunction preventing the city from enforcing the fee cap. The New York City Council approved the cap in August. 

The lawsuit alleges that the council's legislation is unconstitutional because "it interferes with freely negotiated contracts between platforms and restaurants by changing and dictating the economic terms on which a dynamic industry operates."

TheStreet Recommends

The New York City Council during the pandemic issued temporary caps on the commissions the food-delivery companies could charge. The caps were made permanent in August's legislation. 

The council limited the charge to 15% of food orders for delivery services and 5% for advertising and other non-delivery services. 

DoorDash had a 36% market share of July sales in the city while Grubhub had 34% and Uber Eats and Postmates combined for 30%, according to a Bloomberg survey. 

San Francisco also has enacted permanent commission caps for the food delivery apps. 

At last check shares of DoorDash were rising 0.2% to $208.07 while Uber gained 0.9% to $40.71. Both are based in San Francisco. Grubhub is a unit of Just Eat Takeaway.com of Amsterdam. The stock recently traded up 0.5% at $18.94.

Affirm Lead
INVESTING

Premarket Movers Friday - Affirm, Wells Fargo, Apple, Kroger

Kroger Lead
INVESTING

Kroger Stock Active On Q2 Earnings Beat, Profit Outlook Boost Linked to COVID Shopping

Affirm Lead
INVESTING

Affirm Holdings Stock Soars On Q4 Sales Beat, Robust 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Outlook

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Update: Dow Futures Higher As Biden-Xi Call Boosts Sentiment

Wall Street Finishes in the Red as Tax Reform Concerns Weigh
MARKETS

Stocks Move Higher, Biden And Xi Talk, Toyota Cuts Forecasts - 5 Things You Must Know

AppLovin Lead
INVESTING

AppLovin Grows With Synergy, Stock Still Lags in Price

NFT Non-Fungible Token Lead
INVESTING

NFTs Are a New Investing Frontier

Heartland Express Lead
INVESTING

Boring Stocks Can Offer Exciting Returns