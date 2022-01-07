Activision, Groupon Leading Gains in Tax Loss Selling Portfolio

Jonathan Heller's picks from among 2021 losers have been outperforming in their first month.

Real Money’s Jonathan Heller reviewed the first month performance of the 2022 Tax Loss Selling Portfolio, and it’s “so far, so good” at the 30-day mark.

“My 2022 Tax Loss Selling Recovery Portfolio is based on the theory that stocks down sharply in a given year may face selling pressure at year-end as investors offset capital gains with losses,” Heller wrote recently on Real Money. “In the waning days of 2021, I thought it might be interesting to see how this year's portfolio is faring early, just over three weeks since inception.”

So far, so good, as the latest version of the portfolio is up 7%

According to Heller, here are the criteria for inclusion in the tax loss portfolio.

Down at least 20% in 2021

Forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios below 15 in the next two fiscal years

Minimum market cap of $100 million

Here’s a thumbnail sketch of the portfolio’s performance.

Tranche 1, released on Dec. 6, is up 9.2% versus 2.1% for the S&P 500 and 2% for the Russell 2000 Index.

“Three of the four names are in positive territory, with Activision Blizzard ATVI (up 11%) doing the heavy lifting so far. ATVI now trades at about 17x next year's consensus earnings estimates. Restaurant name Brinker International EAT is up about 6% and trades at 8x 2023 (June) consensus earnings estimates,” Heller said.

Tranche 2, released on Dec. 8, is up 4.8% versus 5.5% for the S&P 500 and 1.9% for the Russell 2000.

Groupon GRPN (up 25%) is the best performer so far in the entire portfolio,” he noted. “Shares rose 23% from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, perhaps in part due to a report from Prescience Point, which indicates the belief that GRPN is undervalued and may be worth between $63 and $98 a share.

It's early and there’s a long road ahead for this portfolio of 2021 losers, though it would be a tall order to duplicate last year's results.

“The hope, though, is that along the way more is learned about what exactly might make this concept a success or failure,” Heller said.