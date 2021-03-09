TheStreet
Rob Gronkowski to Issue NFT Digital Playing Cards

Rob Gronkowski, the NFL tight end with Hall of Fame credentials, is issuing nonfungible token, digital playing cards, purchasable only with Ethereum.
Author:
Publish date:

Rob Gronkowski, the National Football League tight end with Hall of Fame credentials, is issuing nonfungible token, digital playing cards, purchasable only with Ethereum.

NFTs are cryptographic assets on a blockchain with unique identification codes and metadata that make each one distinct. 

Unlike cryptocurrencies, they cannot be traded or exchanged for currency.

The five cards, “created by one of Gronk’s favorite artists, Black Madre, celebrate the tight end’s four Super Bowl championships (XLIX, LI, LIII, LV) and legendary career highlights,” a statement says.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV last month, led by Quarterback Tom Brady, who played together with Gronkowski for the Bucs as well as with the New England Patriots.

The collection will be available on the digital marketplace OpenSea.io at 7 p.m. U.S. Eastern on Thursday.

The cards must be paid for with the digital asset ethereum. Each card in the series is certified by Gronkowski and generated on the ethereum blockchain, so the scarcity of the cards is provable, OpenSea said. 

Every card is digitally hand-signed by Gronkowski and individually numbered.

The highest bidder for the star’s Career Highlight Refractor Card can meet Gronkowski and attend a game for free.

OpenSea bills itself as the world's largest digital marketplace for crypto collectibles.

Elsewhere on the digital trading-card front, last month a deal was announced for NBA Top Shot, a collaboration between Dapper Labs and the National Basketball Association.

These digital trading cards are licensed highlight clips from NBA games. The highlights are packaged and sold in digital packs that allow collectors to own a numbered version of the highlights. 

Collectors can keep the highlights or sell or trade them among other Top Shot collectors. 

