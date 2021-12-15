Grocery Stores Didn’t Have Much Of Feast During Thanksgiving

That could mean bad news for Kroger, Amazon, Walmart, and other grocery chains.

Thanksgiving is supposed to be a time of plenty, a day for feasts and a weekend for leftovers. But this year’s Thanksgiving didn’t leave much for grocery store owners to be grateful about.

Total sales of food, including Thanksgiving-specific items as well as alcoholic beverages, were down during the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a report compiled by IRI, a Chicago-based market research firm.

IRI looked at the sales of grocery, drug, convenience stores, as well as mass markets and military and select club and dollar retailers, for a four-week period that ended on November 28.

“Normally, stores get a little bit of an uplift during Thanksgiving,” says KK Davey, president of client engagement for IRI. “But this was not that great.”

That may be bad news for grocery chains including Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report, as well for major grocery players Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report and Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report. The decline may be related to more Americans being willing to go out to eat for the holiday after a year in which the pandemic made that a less popular choice.

Feast or Famine

The total volume of sales of all food was down 3.3% from last year, and 12.7% from two years ago, according to IRI. The total volume of Thanksgiving Basket items, which IRI counts as 25 food items such as gravy, turkey, pie, and other goods commonly associated with the holiday, were down 5.4% from a year ago and 6.4% from two years ago.

In previous years, IRI would measure sales spikes in the past two weeks of November. But Davey says that because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, “we're training the consumers to buy earlier,” he says.

“If you just go back to the pre-COVID days, which is hard to imagine now, typically everybody was working,” he says. “You kind of go and buy your Thanksgiving stuff the week before because everybody had a very busy work life. But there's a whole bunch of hybrid and remote working going on now.”

To adjust “and give the benefit of the doubt,” IRI instead looked at the four weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, to see if there was any kind of a sales spike. Which there was...but it paled in comparison to years past.

2019 saw a boost in the overall food category (or “total edible”) of 5.1%, and 5% in 2020, which Davey describes as “typical.” This year’s bounce was only 3.5%.

In terms of the Thanksgiving basket, there was a 142.2% increase in 2019, and a 134% 2020, but this year’s spike was only 124.5%.

“I was quite shocked when I looked at these numbers,” Davey says.

Back in 2017, about 1-in-10 Americans dined out for Thanksgiving, according to FSR Magazine. It's hard to know whether those patterns returned fully but it's possible, perhaps likely, that more families opted to hold their holiday gathering in a restaurant which would have cut how much they spent with Kroger, Amazon's Whole Foods, Walmart, and other grocery chains.

Going Dry

In news that might make people in the beverage industry want a drink, sales of alcohol were also down from a year ago during the last four weeks of Thanksgiving.

Here is a selection of findings from the report.

Total Domestic Beer: Down 3%

Domestic Premium: Down 7%.

Import Beer: Down 3.8%

Table Wine: Down 4.6%.

Vodka: Down 6.1%

Brandy and Cognac: Down 10.1%

But there were a few bright spots. Interestingly, there was no movement in either direction for sales of whiskey, and tequila sales rose 12.1%. Sales of spiked seltzers, which have become a favorite of college kids and the extremely online sort who want to stay fit for the ‘gram, were up 145.8%.

Inflation Blues

So why were sales almost as dry as a turkey that was in the oven too long? If you guessed inflation, congratulations on paying attention to the world around you.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, there have been supply chain issues and a labor shortage that has meant less supply (Davey said some stores weren’t fully stocked), and thus increases in prices, as the average cost of groceries has risen 5.4% this year, according to MarketWatch. People are still buying food, as we need to eat and many of us enjoy seeing our family, but we’re buying less this year.

“Inflation was beginning to pinch during the first four-week period we were looking at,” Davey said. “Sales went down, and a lot of it is due to pricing.”

It’s too early for Davey to say how long this trend will continue. “If I knew what was going to happen next year, I would be rich,” he said. “But hopefully, people will be able to celebrate better soon. Which was what we thought was going to happen this year.”