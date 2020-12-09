Greenwich LifeSciences Soars 1,630% on Positive Phase 2 Results

The stock was halted over a dozen times after announcing positive results for its breast cancer treatment candidate.

Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI shot up almost 2,000% in afternoon trading Wednesday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced positive news from the Phase 2b trial of its breast cancer treatment candidate GP2.

Shares of the Stafford, Texas-based company opened the day at $16.07 after closing the previous session at $5.20 per share. By 2:30 PM ET Greenwich LifeSciences shares were trading above $110 per share before falling slightly to $90 an hour later for a gain of about 1,630%.

The stock was halted more than a dozen times as the stock took off in afternoon trading.

The company announced the results of the final five-year follow-up on disease-free survival curves evaluating the reduction of breast cancer recurrences and "a potent immune response" in women.

They plan to move to Phase 3 trials in 2021, according to Greenwich LifeSciencesCEO Snehal Patel.



"The poster presented at the SABCS is important because the Kaplan Meier survival curves and demographic data further validate our promising HER2 3+ (breast cancer) Phase IIb data and support our plan to commence a Phase III trial," Patel said.

Recurring breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women, according to Greenwich.

About 50% of women with recurring breast cancer don't respond to Herceptin and Kadcyla, intravenous drugs that are taken as part of a chemotherapy regiment. This can result in metastatic breast cancer, which carries a much poorer prognosis. GP2 is supposed to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

"By addressing this unmet need, GP2 may reach a potential market exceeding $5 billion," Patel said.

Investors traded more than 16 million shares of Greenwich Wednesday, nearly 600 times its normal trading volume of about 30,000 shares.