Greenpro Capital Stock Soars on Deal for Satellite Network

Greenpro forms a partnership to develop and operate an integrated satellite network and services platform in Southeast Asia.

Shares of Greenpro Capital (GRNQ) - Get Report surged more than 70% on Friday after the financial services firm said it signed a memorandum of understanding to form a partnership to develop and operate a satellite network and

services platform in Southeast Asia.

Greenpro engages in the provision of business solution services to small- and medium-size enterprises.

Shares of the Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, company rose 71.39% to $1.12 on Friday.

The planned partnership between Greenpro’s incubator company, Angkasa-X, and Silkwave Holdings aims to address the Southeast Asian market's need for internet connectivity.

"This will usher in a new era of digital transformation in this growth market and leapfrog it into one of the most advanced satellite service markets in the world," Greenpro Chief Executive Lee Chong Kuang said in a company statement.

The partnership will establish a Space Technology Ecosystem in Penang, Malaysia, and nurture the state into a supply chain and distribution hub for global satellite technologies for the ASEAN market.

Greenpro owns 28 million shares in Angkasa-X and intends to list the company via an initial public offering on a U.S. exchange by the end of this year.

The Bank of Asia will serve as the financial adviser for fundraising.