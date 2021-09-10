September 10, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer on Lululemon, Signet, RH, and GameStop
Publish date:

Greenlane Stock Jumps as Cowen Reinstates at Outperform

Greenlane jumped after the vaping-products company, having closed its merger with KushCo, was reinstated outperform by Cowen.
Author:

Shares of Greenlane Holdings  (GNLN) - Get Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Class A Report jumped Friday after the cannabis-vaping-product company was reinstated outperform by analysts at Cowen.

Cowen, which set a new price target of $5 a share, is bullish after the Boca Raton, Fla., company on Sept. 1 closed its merger with KushCo.  

"Combined, the company will be a clear leader in the ancillary cannabis space where distinct customer bases should provide a platform for cross-selling opportunities and scale in addition to cost efficiencies," Cowen's note said. 

The company should benefit from a "suite of complementary products" that go across multiple categories including vape hardware and technology as well as packaging and supplies. 

TheStreet Recommends

Greenlane expects between $15 million and $20 million in cost savings over the next 24 months from the deal with Kush. 

To be sure, the Cowen analysts said, Greenlane could see some headwinds as port disruptions and shipping delays continue to hinder operations. 

Those two issues were the main reason the company withdrew its 2021 guidance for between $310 million and $330 million in revenue with a gross margin between 22% and 24%, the analysts said. 

Greenlane shares at last check were 14% higher at $2.91. 

Elon Musk Lead
INVESTING

Tesla's Musk Is Said to Push Workers to Speed Production

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Stock Market Live: Dow Slips Lower On COVID, Inflation Concerns As Factory Gate Prices Soar

Sunrun CEO: Solar Gains Won't Be Reversed By Falling Oil Prices
INVESTING

Sunrun Stock Surges on Needham Buy Rating, $75 Price Target

DraftKings Lead
INVESTING

Legal Football Gambling Seen Hitting $20 Billion This Season

Video: Jim Cramer Reacts to General Motors' Results
INVESTING

General Motors Stock Jumps As CFO Sees Battery Recall Cost Recovery, Stable Chip Supplies

Jim Cramer Live 041621 Lead
JIM CRAMER

Watch Live: Jim Cramer on AMC, Ulta Beauty, and Biden

Affirm Lead
INVESTING

Affirm Holdings Stock Soars On Q4 Sales Beat, Robust 'Buy Now, Pay Later' Outlook

Kroger Lead
INVESTING

Kroger Stock Slumps After Q2 Earnings Beat, Profit Outlook Boost Linked to COVID Shopping