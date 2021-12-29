Skip to main content
December 29, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Watch: How to Play the Inflation Trade- FREE Webinar
Watch: How to Play the Inflation Trade- FREE Webinar
Updated:
Original:

The Dollar's Strength Seen Continuing on Higher Interest Rates

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has gained 5.2% this year, putting it on pace for its biggest annual increase since 2015.
Author:

The dollar has strengthened this year, buoyed by the U.S. economic recovery and strong U.S. stock market, and many analysts expect the ascent to continue.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has gained 5.2% this year, putting it on pace for its biggest annual increase since 2015, Bloomberg reports. Hedge fund positioning has reached its most bullish level since that year, according to a Bank of America survey.

Of course, often when a consensus points firmly one way for a market, it moves in the opposite direction.

Fundamentals Look Good for the Dollar

But fundamentals seem to be lining up well for the greenback. The Fed announced this month that it’s speeding the pace of its bond tapering, and the median forecast of central bank officials anticipates raising interest rates three times next year.

TheStreet Recommends

Higher rates help the dollar by making fixed-income investments denominated in the currency more attractive to global investors.

Meanwhile, the median Fed forecast for U.S. 2022 GDP growth stood at 4% this month, another supportive factor for the greenback.

“The dollar is expected to strengthen in the first half of 2022, as the Fed likely ends tapering in March and starts raising rates in June,” Naoya Oshikubo, chief manager at Sumitomo, told Bloomberg.

The dollar may pull back in the second half of the year, but “its adjustments will be moderate, just to remove the excess rally related to the heightening expectations prior to rate hikes,” he said.

If overseas economic growth catches up to the U.S., and foreign central banks raise their interest rates too, that could weigh on the dollar.

Tags
terms:
EconomyInterest RatesCurrencies
7 capri italy sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

The Best Countries to Retire Abroad

CEO Elon Musk says both its Shanghai and Berlin factories will make new original cars. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS
TSLA

Tesla Stock Jumps As CEO Elon Musk Exercises Last of His 2022 Stock Options

Wall Street Preview: Hurricane Irma Weakened and Geopolitical Tensions Cooled
MARKETS
AAPLTSLAPG

Musk Sells More Tesla, Apple Shuts India Plant, Bitcoin Extends Slump, Stocks Resume Santa Rally -Five Things to Know

SpaceX Satellite Launch Lead
LIFESTYLE
TSLATWTR

The Chinese Are Roasting Elon Musk Over His Space Fail

Elizabeth Warren Lead
CRYPTOCURRENCY

Crypto Won't Solve Financial Inequalities, Warren Says

Canadian Marijuana Market More Mature, Outperforms U.S. Market
INVESTING

Cannabis Leader Curaleaf Makes a Major Expansion Play

Traders Are Worried About the Dow as Trump Tariffs Weigh on Index
INVESTING
GMEBBBYAMC

85% Of Active U.S. Stock Funds Underperformed The Market This Year

Chinese tourists from Shanghai arrive at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday. Photo: AP
LIFESTYLE

Omicron Could Provide Increased Protection Against Delta, Study Finds