The Dollar's Strength Seen Continuing on Higher Interest Rates

The dollar has strengthened this year, buoyed by the U.S. economic recovery and strong U.S. stock market, and many analysts expect the ascent to continue.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has gained 5.2% this year, putting it on pace for its biggest annual increase since 2015, Bloomberg reports. Hedge fund positioning has reached its most bullish level since that year, according to a Bank of America survey.

Of course, often when a consensus points firmly one way for a market, it moves in the opposite direction.

Fundamentals Look Good for the Dollar

But fundamentals seem to be lining up well for the greenback. The Fed announced this month that it’s speeding the pace of its bond tapering, and the median forecast of central bank officials anticipates raising interest rates three times next year.

Higher rates help the dollar by making fixed-income investments denominated in the currency more attractive to global investors.

Meanwhile, the median Fed forecast for U.S. 2022 GDP growth stood at 4% this month, another supportive factor for the greenback.

“The dollar is expected to strengthen in the first half of 2022, as the Fed likely ends tapering in March and starts raising rates in June,” Naoya Oshikubo, chief manager at Sumitomo, told Bloomberg.

The dollar may pull back in the second half of the year, but “its adjustments will be moderate, just to remove the excess rally related to the heightening expectations prior to rate hikes,” he said.

If overseas economic growth catches up to the U.S., and foreign central banks raise their interest rates too, that could weigh on the dollar.