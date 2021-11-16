Green Bay Packers Looks to Raise $90 Million in Stock Sale

The Green Bay Packers intend to sell 300,000 shares of the team starting Tuesday as part of a plan to raise $90 million in the sixth share sale in the team's history.

The Packers, which are the NFL's only publicly-owned non-profit team, will use the funds for major renovations to their stadium Lambeau Field, which opened in 1957.

The Packers' last stock offering funding round started in December 2011 and ended in February 2012.

This time, the stock is priced a $300 per share plus a handling fee. The shares will be able to be purchased online with credit/debit cards as well as personal/cashier's checks by mail.

The team is limiting sales to 200 shares per person, including those purchased in the previous two offerings.

The team warns fans that investing in the Packers is not like investing in the stock market, and not to expect a monetary return on their investment.

“The Packers will have no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase Packers stock. Anyone considering the purchase of Packers stock should not purchase the stock to make a profit or to receive a dividend or tax deduction or any other economic benefits," the Packers said.

The team also places severe restriction on the transfer of Packers stock.

The Packers are one of the NFL's most storied franchises and currently are tied for the best record in the league in the 2021 season.