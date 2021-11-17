Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
TheStreet home
MARKETS
TheStreet home
BANKRUPTCY
CORPORATE GOVERNANCECURRENCIESEMERGING MARKETSIPOSMERGERS AND ACQUISTIONS
REGULATIONMARKET HOLIDAYS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
What a Volatility Indicator Tells This Technical Analyst About Markets Wednesday
What a Volatility Indicator Tells This Technical Analyst About Markets Wednesday
Publish date:

Greek Yogurt Maker Chobani Files To Go Public

Chobani will tap public equity markets in a bid to add new categories to its business of selling yogurt, oat milk and other non-dairy beverages.
Author:

Greek yogurt brand Chobani has filed to go public through an initial public offering, to add new categories and "to provide good food for all while improving communities."

The New Berlin, New York company will list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CHO. The company did not share any details on number of shares to be sold or pricing.

The company said it sees significant growth potential for its yogurt products and adjacent categories.

It was founded in 2005 by Turkish immigrant Hamdi Ulukaya when he purchased a shuttered manufacturing plant in New Berlin in New York State,  with a dream of bringing healthy, high-quality food to more people. 

The first cup of Chobani Greek yogurt hit store shelves in 2007.

Chobani, which also sells oat milk, coffee creamer, coffee and non-dairy probiotic beverages, clocked net sales of $1.21 billion this year for the nine months ended Sept. 25.

TheStreet Recommends

The modern food company employs 2,000 people and sells its products in 95,000 retail locations across four countries.

For the year ended Dec. 26, 2020, Chobani had net sales of $1.4 billion and recorded a net loss of $58.7 million, the company said in its S-1 filing.

Chobani has international presence in Melbourne, Australia and participates in international export markets including Mexico and Canada.

Chobani has roughly $1.4 billion in debt as on Sept. 25, the company said.

The yogurt and beverage maker cautioned that changes in the market price of milk or cream or interruption in supply of milk "could materially and adversely affect" its operations and finances.

It added that the limited availability of raw materials and packaging materials and dependence on limited number of supplier could also impact its business and operations.

Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering.

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
STOCKS

Stocks Close Lower on Inflation Fears, Visa Weighs on Dow

Bobby Kotick Lead
INVESTING

Shareholders Call for CEO's Resignation Following 'Frat Boy' Report

Free Cash Flow Top Image
F

What Is Free Cash Flow? Definition, Examples & FAQ

Lucid Air sedan Lead
INVESTING

Please Don’t Be Surprised by the Fade in Lucid Motors Stock

2 la lakers 4kclips : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Staples Center Name Change to Crypto.com Arena Could be Game Changer, Analyst Says

KFC new chicken sandwich lead
INVESTING

KFC Wants To Swap The Drive-Thru For Quick Pick-Up

Robinhood Lead
TECHNOLOGY

Robinhood Hack Left Thousands More Phone Numbers Exposed

Zillow Lead
INVESTING

Zillow Concealed Problems with Home-Flipping Business, Lawsuit Says