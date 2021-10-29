Grainger Shares Jump as Third-Quarter Results Top Forecasts

W.W. Grainger (GWW) - Get W.W. Grainger, Inc. Report shares rose Friday, after results for the provider of maintenance, repair and operating products surpassed expectations in the third quarter.

Net income registered $297 million, or $5.65 a share, up from $240 million, or $4.41 a share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Adjusted earnings also totaled $5.65 a share, beating the analyst projection of $5.31, derived from a FactSet survey.

The Lake Forest, Ill., company posted net sales of $3.37 billion, up 12% from $3.02 billion. The FactSet analyst consensus called for $3.32 billion in the latest quarter.

Grainger stock recently traded at $450.65, up 5%. It has jumped 12% in the last month.

The company affirmed its guidance for all of 2021. “Despite the current market and supply chain uncertainties, we are confident in our ability to deliver solid performance in the fourth quarter and into 2022," Chief Executive DG Macpherson said in a statement.

The forecasts include an earnings-per-share range of $19 to $20.50 and net sales of $12.7 billion to $13 billion.

Analysts predict earnings of $19.12 a share on sales of $12.83 billion.

The company "expects revenue to finish the year near the midpoint and expects all other metrics to fall between the low end and the midpoint of the range,” Grainger said.

