Skip to main content
December 13, 2021
TheStreet home
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet home
INVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTCRYPTOMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTERTECHNOLOGY
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
What the November Jobs Report Tells the Markets
What the November Jobs Report Tells the Markets
Publish date:

GoPro Stock Surges After Analyst Calls Company a 'Standout'

"Upcoming catalysts include the resumption of international travel which should drive unit sales higher," Wedbush's Alicia Reese wrote in a note for investors.
Author:

GoPro ( (GPRO) - Get GoPro, Inc. Class A Report) shares spiked this morning after Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese called it a "standout" and boosted it from neutral to outperform.

The San Francisco-based company known for action cameras that can be used during activities like biking, running and swimming saw its shares rise more than 6% to a high of $11.49 on Monday morning. 

In a note sent to investors, Reese raised her price target from $11 to $13.5 and said that the company successfully "got ahead of supply chain issues and component shortages" in the third quarter. 

At the start of 2021, GoPro shares were at the $8 line and have, after a high of $13.54 in March, ebbed around $10. 

TheStreet Recommends

Reese said that even as lockdowns made it difficult to market a product commonly used while on action-packed trips, GoPro was able to keep up strong direct-to-consumer sales that are expected to increase further as travel picks up.

"Upcoming catalysts include the resumption of international travel which should drive unit sales higher, while GoPro appears poised to expand its hardware into derivative products with specialized use cases to expand its user base," Reese wrote.

She added that impact from costs related to research and development and manufacturing are not expected to make a material difference.

"The bottom line, in our view, is that GoPro has found its groove, even amid current supply-chain tumult," Reese wrote. 

Her view is shared by a number of other analysts — last month, JPMorgan's Paul Chung upgraded it to overweight from neutral and boosted his price target to $15 from $13.

Floods In Central China: Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance And Meituan Rush To Donate To Relief Efforts
INVESTING

Flood Costs in Several States' Commercial Real Estate Set to Soar

Bored Ape NFT Lead
LIFESTYLE

Decimal Mistake Costs Bored Ape NFT Owner $297,000

Elon Musk Starlink Lead
LIFESTYLE
TWTR

'Very Well Paid Army Of Publicists': Twitter Reacts To Elon Musk Being Named Person of the Year

Bitcoin Lead
INVESTING

Bitcoin Is About 90% Mined Out

Invest Lead
Sponsored Story

Great Investments for Boosting Your Refund

Tesla Founder Elon Musk Posts Ancient Chinese Poem, With Twitter Users Guessing At Meanings From Crypto To The UN
TECHNOLOGY
TSLA

Time Names Elon Musk Person Of The Year

Stock Market Lead
INVESTING
ARNAHOGBMY

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday as Indexes Post Losses

Apple $3Trillion Lead
INVESTING
AAPL

How to Trade Apple as It Approaches a $3 Trillion Valuation