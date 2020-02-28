Google Worker Tests Positive For Coronavirus: Report

Google employee who tested positive had been working in Zurich office.

An employee of Alphabet’s (GOOGL) - Get Report Google operations in Europe tested positive for the coronavirus according to published reports Friday.

The employee was working in the company’s Zurich office, for several days before showing any symptoms, Business Insider reported, citing a source familiar with the situation and a company spokesperson.

Google emailed employees about the case and has imposed additional limits on company-related travel, according to the report.

Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Report also moved to limit employee travel in the U.S. amid the wider outbreak of the disease, CNBC reported, citing a company spokesperson.

One internal communication to employees in Amazon’s retail operations urged holding off on group and team meetings requiring travel until the end of April.

Amazon had already imposed restrictions on employee travel to and from China in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak there at the beginning of the year.

Fears of a global coronavirus pandemic have sparked unprecedented slides in global markets this week, with the S&P 500 correcting 10% from its recent highs in just six sessions.

Stocks fell again Friday, with the Dow and S&P 500 each off 2%.

Shares of Alphabet fell $9.98, or 0.75%, to $1,304.97 in recent action.

Shares of Amazon.com fell $25.61, or 1.4%, to $1,861.25 in j afternoon trading.

Elsewhere in the tech sector, chip stocks were mixed Friday.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 17.99 points to 1,686.63. Among notable companies in the sector, 18 rose while 11 fell.

Qorvo QRVO shares rose $4.02, or 4.24%, to $98.82.

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report shares rose $9.75, or 3.86%, to $262.35.

Among laggards, Silicon Motion (SIMO) - Get Report ADRs fell $2.33, or 6.03%, to $36.30.