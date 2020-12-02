Google Will Close 3D Platform Poly in June

Google will be shutting down its 3D platform Google Poly in June, and users will be unable to upload models starting in April.

Google (GOOGL) - Get Report said on Wednesday that it would shut down its Poly 3D platform in June and users will be unable to upload models starting in April, according to media reports.

The Mountain View, Calif., search, advertising and cloud-computing giant didn't say why it was discontinuing the platform.

Google did say that the decision was part of a plan to shift resources and heavily invest in helpful augmented-reality experiences like Google Lens, AR walking navigation in its Maps app, and AR in Google Search.

Poly enabled users to upload, browse, and distribute 3D content created using tools such as Tilt Brush and Blocks, according to Forbes.

The Google Poly team said in a statement that users can download their entire library of 3D models and works before June 30 at takeout.google.com/settings/takeout/custom/poly.

After that date, poly.google.com and associated APIs will no longer be accessible.

Poly was launched in 2017 to speed the development of virtual- and augmented-reality experiences, enabling 3D-content creators to remix models that they had downloaded using the Blocks and Tilt Brush.

