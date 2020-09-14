Google to Unveil Pixel 5 Phone at Sept. 30 Event

Google will debut the Pixel 5 phone, a new Chromecast and a new smart speaker at a Sept. 30 media event.

Google (GOOGL) - Get Report on Monday said it would launch three new hardware products - the Pixel 5 phone, a new Chromecast video-streaming device and a new smart speaker - at a media event on Sept. 30.

Google earlier this year had confirmed the launch of its latest Pixel phone, promising 5G versions of the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia.

The 4a began shipping on Aug. 20 at a price of $349. The company has also confirmed that the Pixel 4a 5G, which will cost $499, will debut in the fall along with the Pixel 5.

Google's event will come two weeks after Apple's Time Flies event on Sept. 15, when the Cupertino, Calif., tech company (AAPL) - Get Report will unveil its latest lineup of hardware products.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Time Flies event - which will be broadcast remotely, as was the company's Worldwide Developers Conference - is a reference to the Apple Watch.

Apple is preparing new low-end and high-end watches, as well as a new iPad Air, all of which will launch this fall. The company is also expected to launch iOS14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, and macOS Big Sur in the coming weeks.

Shares of Google parent Alphabet, Mountain View, Calif., at last check were little changed at $1,515.68. Apple shares were 2.4% higher at $114.70.

