Google Suite Has More Than 6 Million Paying Customers

Google's work productivity software, G Suite, has added about one million paying customers since February of last year, a company executive told CNBC.

Javier Soltero, general manager of G Suite at Google, told the station in an interview on Tuesday that the service has more than six million paying customers. It last reported five million customers in February 2019.

“The business of G Suite is growing at an incredibly healthy and, frankly for me, surprising rate,” Soltero said in the interview. Soltero previously worked at Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report, whose ubiquitous Office 365 software competes with Google Suite.

Soltero didn't go into detail about specifically how much of the growth is tied to the coronavirus pandemic, which has sent millions of workers home and led to dramatic spikes in usage of various productivity apps, including Zoom (ZM) - Get Report, Slack (WORK) - Get Report and others.

Google has been somewhat more forthcoming with company disclosures since Sundar Pichai took the reins at Alphabet in December.

The company disclosed Google Cloud revenue for the first time this year, telling investors that the division brought in $2.6 billion in the last quarter of 2019, an increase of 53% from the year-ago quarter.

Google's annual Cloud Next conference, where it normally makes a slew of announcements related to its cloud business, was postponed weeks ago in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company says it still plans to hold a virtual version of the conference sometime this year, but plans to hold the event "when the timing is right" according to the event's website.

