Google Suffers International Outage On YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive

Google suffered a major outage in some of its key online services Monday, just days after a reported cyber attack on the U.S. Treasury and Commerce Departments.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Alphabet Inc.  (GOOGL) - Get Report suffered what appeared to be an international outage of its key online services Monday, with reported failures in logging onto Gmail and accessing YouTube.

The outage, which Downdetector said began around 6:56 am Eastern time, has been reported in both North America, Europe and India. Users attempting to log onto the services, as well as Google Drive, were met with “something went wrong”, “there was an error. Please Try again later. That’s all we know.”

YouTube appeared operational around 7:36 am Eastern time, but issues were still being reported on Gmail and Google Drive. 

The disruption follows reports that hackers, likely working in concert with Russia, have been monitoring emails and other correspondence at both the U.S. Treasury and U.S. Department of Commerce, prompting a weekend meeting of the National Security Council.

U.S. government officials have also asked the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the FBI to investigate the hack, Reuters has reported.

“We have identified a global campaign that introduces a compromise into the networks of public and private organizations through the software supply chain,” said cybersecurity firm FireEye, which operations the U.S. government's security software. “This compromise is delivered through updates to a widely-used IT infrastructure management software -- the Orion network monitoring product from SolarWinds.”

Google shares were marked 0.1% higher in pre-market trading Monday to indicate an opening bell price of $1,775.00 each, a move that pegs their six-month gain at around 25%.

Russian hackers were charged in 2017 for the 2014 breach of Yahoo, which compromised around 500 million accounts and was ultimately linked to Russia's Federal Security Service, the modern version of the KGB. The breach was also said to have included attempts to hack into Google's email infrastructure. 

