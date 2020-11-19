Google Stadia Will Be Available for iOS Soon

Google’s game-streaming service Stadia will be coming to iOS in the coming weeks. Alphabet shares are up in trading Thursday.

Google (GOOGL) - Get Report said on Thursday that Stadia, its game-streaming service, will be available for iPhone in the coming weeks, according to media reports.

The Mountain View, Calif., search, advertising and tech giant said that it was working on a progressive web app version of Stadia that will run in the mobile version of Apple’s Safari browser.

Stadia was previously limited to Android phones, computers, and TVs due to Apple App Store restrictions.

Alphabet’s Google introduced over 80 games to its Stadia service platform over the past year and added over 100 new features including family sharing, according to The Verge.

The platform also includes over 65 Stadia Pro games that were launched for free since Stadia was first released in 2019. Google also said on Thursday that it is adding more to Gmail, Drive, Fit, Calendar, and Chrome widgets to iPhone.

Since the release of the iPhone 12, the company launched widgets for those using Google apps on iOS, Google said.

On Wednesday, Google said it expanded its Google Pay app to enable users to open bank accounts, pay friends and manage budgets. The updated application debuted Wednesday.

Alphabet partnered with Citi and Stanford Federal Credit Union to launch the mobile bank accounts with plans to add 11 new partner institutions in 2021. Google will have so-called Plex checking and savings accounts, which have no monthly fees, overdraft charges or minimum balance requirements.

People who sign up for Google bank accounts can request a physical debit card, which will run on Mastercard's network. The accounts are free to open and in-network ATM use is free.

The tech giant says Google Pay will never sell users' data to third parties or share transaction histories with the rest of the company for targeting ads.